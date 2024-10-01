Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mariska Hargitay talks 'new beginnings' as she reflects on year of milestone anniversaries
Mariska Hargitay at Glamour Women of the Year Awards, New York, USA - 01 Nov 2022© Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The Law & Order: SVU star appeared on Today on Tuesday

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
22 minutes ago
Mariska Hargitay opened up about turning 60 in 2024, which she described as a "banner year full of anniversaries" during her appearance on Today on Tuesday.

The Law & Order: SVU star joined hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie ahead of the new season of the long-running crime show.

When asked how she reflects on her character Olivia Benson's journey and evolution over the past 26 seasons, Mariska said: "It's been amazing to reflect on it and this has been quite a banner year full of many markers, full of many anniversaries for me. 

"I've been really forced to reflect on it in a new way," said the actress, who turned 60 in January and also celebrated 20 years of marriage to her husband, Peter Hermann, in August. "One of the things about turning 60 is it really feels like a new beginning and we step into our power, into our confidence and into our clarity.

Mariska Hargitay on TODAY© NBC
Mariska Hargitay appeared on TODAY on Tuesday

"It's one of these things when I'm stepping into myself, as is Olivia, and it's sort of the perfect, feminist story about this young detective… who has blossomed into her full self and into the leader, into the lioness and into her power and has found who she is as an individual."

Mariska Hargitay is seen on the film set of the "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" TV Series on September 21, 2022 in New York City© Getty Images
Mariska reflected on 25 years of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit

It's been a year full of celebrations for Mariska. Not only did she celebrate 20 years of marriage but she also marked 25 years of Law&Order: SVU, making Olivia Benson the longest-running character in a primetime drama in television history.

Reflecting on the milestone during a recent interview, the actress said: "One is I can't believe it's been 25 years, a quarter of a century! And the other is, I can't see it any other way.

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay attend the 2023 Good+Foundation âA Very Good+ Night of Comedyâ Benefit at Carnegie Hall on October 18, 2023 in New York City© Getty Images
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay have been married for 20 years

"I can't imagine the show ending, and can't imagine not going on this journey with my cast, my crew. I have so much to look forward to. And I'm still growing. I like that you can be so many things at one time," she told People

Mariska also celebrated her eldest son August's milestone 18th birthday. She and Peter welcomed August on June 28, 2006 before later adopting their daughter Amaya in April 2011 and son Andrew in October 2011.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 9 : Mariska Hargitay, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann attend day 12 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2022 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)© Jean Catuffe
Mariska's son August turned 18 this year

Earlier this year, the ER star opened up about August graduating from college while appearing at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards in New York City. "You know, my husband Peter and I are in the process of watching our oldest son graduate from high school, and we've been shuffling around our house for the last few months just muttering, 'Where does the time go? Where's the time go? What happened?'" she told the crowd during her speech, per People.

