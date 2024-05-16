Meet the Law and Order: Organized Crime cast's partners and families

Away from the set of Law and Order: Organized Crime, Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt and Ainsley Seiger relish family time at home. Meet their real-life partners, children, and loved ones here…
Christopher Meloni
Christopher Meloni has been married to Sherman William since 1995. A former production designer, the couple met on the set of a HBO show in 1989. For Christopher, the attraction was instant, with the actor noting that he was determined to meet the "cool, funny, sexy," Sherman.
At the time of their meeting, she had a boyfriend, but a few years later, when the timing was right, they began dating. On July 1 1995, the pair tied the knot in a beautiful beach wedding in California.
Together, they welcomed two children – a daughter, Sophia, 23, and son Dante, 20 – via surrogate. Christopher's Law and Order co-star, Mariska Hargitay, is Sophia's godmother.
Christopher, 63, rarely speaks about his family life in interviews, although the Elliot Stabler actor loves to share photos of his wife and kids on Instagram.
Read more
Danielle Moné Truitt
Danielle Moné Truitt is a doting mom to her two sons, whom she shares with ex-husband and country music artist, Kelvin Truitt. Currently, the actress appears to be single.
In a recent Instagram post, Danielle, 43, revealed that her boys had truly spoilt her on Mother's Day. "Ahhhh my Boys… I'm head over heels for them," she captioned a family photo. "So happy I get to be their Mama. They made me feel really special this Mother's Day. Happy Mother's Day to all the Mamas!
Ainsley Seiger
An extremely private person, Ainsley Seiger has remained tight-lipped about her love life.
When it comes to her family, however, the actress, 25, has posted about her sweet bond with her younger sister, Avery. "20 years ago you were the best Christmas present I ever got. You're the only one for me I love you, I love you," she penned on Instagram.
Rick Gonzalez
Rick Gonzalez is happily married to Sherry Aon, whom he's been in a relationship with since, at least, 2004. Together they share a daughter named Skylar.
During a 2019 campaign for Calvin Klein, Rick, 44, shared a sweet message about Sherry on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The day I married my wife I knew #FORALLETERNITY would never be enough time for me," he began.
"She's a sophisticated rare soul that challenged me to be the very best me. She's my strongest supporter, more confident in my abilities than I am. Grateful for a love like this."