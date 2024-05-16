Meet the Law and Order: Organized Crime cast's partners and families

Christopher Meloni has been married to Sherman William since 1995. A former production designer, the couple met on the set of a HBO show in 1989. For Christopher, the attraction was instant, with the actor noting that he was determined to meet the "cool, funny, sexy," Sherman.

At the time of their meeting, she had a boyfriend, but a few years later, when the timing was right, they began dating. On July 1 1995, the pair tied the knot in a beautiful beach wedding in California.

Together, they welcomed two children – a daughter, Sophia, 23, and son Dante, 20 – via surrogate. Christopher's Law and Order co-star, Mariska Hargitay, is Sophia's godmother.

Christopher, 63, rarely speaks about his family life in interviews, although the Elliot Stabler actor loves to share photos of his wife and kids on Instagram.