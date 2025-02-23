1923 stars Brian Geraghty & Sebastian Roché reveal what it's really like working with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren

Following the success of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan has another hit on his hands! Helmed by Hollywood heavyweights Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, the duo are reprising their roles in 1923.

Chronicling the perils of the Prohibition era, not to mention the Great Depression, season two of the Golden Globe-nominated series will follow the Duttons' ongoing struggle to protect their beloved ranch. Amidst a harsh winter and a looming threat of war in the Montana highlands, fans are in for a bumpy ride.

WATCH: 1923 – season two trailer

Ahead of the season two premiere, HELLO! caught up with stars Brian Geraghty and Sebastian Roché for an exclusive chat. Here, they reveal what it's really like working with Academy Award winners Helen and Harrison, plus what it was like returning to set…

Cast as Zane Davis – the Dutton's devoted ranch foreman – Brian shares many of his scenes with Helen and Harrison, who continue to "set the tone with fun".

© Paramount Brian Geraghty stars as ranch foreman Zane Davis

"It's funny. Obviously, they're both incredible actors and icons, so you have to work past that. But once you work past that – which only takes a year or two…No, it takes you your first scene," he joked. "[You realize] they're actors just like us and they want the best possible product. They're in there with you just working and that really makes it easier for all of us."

"They're just fun. They set the tone with fun," Brian continued. "They're like 'We're playing, so let's have fun, let's work hard'. They show up prepared but the most important thing for them is to have fun.

© Paramount Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren "set the tone with fun"

"That was really great for all of us. We were all able to take a deep breath after day one [...] and also we all really wanted to be there. We all wanted to be a part of this and that makes you work 30% harder than you normally would."

Sebastian, who plays the villainous Father Renaud, may have considerably fewer run-ins with Cara and Jacob Dutton, but he's gone out of his way to watch Helen and Harrison inhabit their roles.

"Even though my character – as you saw in season one – doesn't really interact with Harrison and Helen, on my days off I would actually go to set to watch them because these are icons, these are people I've admired all my life," he told HELLO!.

"I would go to the set just to watch them and to see how professional, how passionate and how caring they are about the crew. It basically imbued the whole set, so I felt I was enveloped by the umbrella of Harrison and Helen."

© Paramount Sebastian Roché portrays the ruthless Father Renaud

For Brian and Sebastian, returning to Taylor Sheridan's set was a breeze. "They told me to grow a beard, that was all I had to do! And then I was back in it," quipped Brian.

"Once we got the word on the actual date we were going, I just kept reading the scripts and watched the first season again. Then it was like you'd never left, and things [were back] per usual."

© Getty Sebastian Roché, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Brandon Sklenar, Harrison Ford, Julia Schlaepfer, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Jennifer Carpenter and Timothy Dalton

Chiming in, Sebastian agreed: "It was quite easy to get back to. As soon as I put the cassock on because that's the only piece of costume that I wear, I instantly got back into the character. Taylor Sheridan's writing really enables you to get back into it right away, so it was as if I'd never left."

Fans can stream season two of 1923 on Paramount+ from Sunday, February 23, 2025.