Yellowstone spinoff series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren gets name change - here's why The Yellowstone prequel series is dialling the clock back almost a decade

Listen up, Yellowstone fans! We've got some major news on the newest chapter of what Paramount+ is calling the Western drama's origin story, which kicked off with the hugely popular 1883 prequel spinoff.

MORE: Yellowstone creators make desperate plea to fans following devastating news

While the new series was originally announced under the name 1932, it's now been revealed that it has been given a new title midway through production. Want to know more? Keep reading to find out all the details…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy Yellowstone prequel series 1883?

Following the end of 1883's one-season run earlier this year, it was announced that Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan was working on another prequel series all about the Dutton family's rich history. At the time, it was announced that the title would be 1932 and the series, like its predecessor, would take place in that year and follow a new generation of Duttons.

MORE: 1883's Faith Hill praises Taylor Sheridan's 'cowboy camp' for helping her overcome years-long fear

MORE: Yellowstone season five casting news confirms major storyline fans have been waiting for

However, it's now been announced that the series - which has already cast Hollywood legends Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as its leads - has been renamed 1923, dialling the clock back nine years.

Helen and Harrison will lead the cast of the new spinoff series

So why has the show undergone a title change? Well, according to Paramount+, it's to allow the show to encompass a larger scope. Whereas before, the plan was to follow John Dutton's ancestors against the backdrop of the Great Depression and the end of the prohibition period, they now intend to include the "end of WW1 and the start of prohibition."

The new series will be set 40 years after the events of 1883

Per the new logline, 1923 focuses on the next two generations of Duttons as they "struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."

MORE: Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan opens up about decision to quit TV show

The series is set to be released in December 2022, and there is a chance that viewers will get a first glimpse of the new show on the main series Yellowstone. According to The Wall Street Journal, during the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone, several of Taylor Sheridan's new shows will be launched - and we have a strong feeling that 1923 is going to be one of them.

As fans will recall, prior to the premiere of 1883, viewers were introduced to the first-ever Duttons, played by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, through an elongated flashback sequence in the opening episode of season four. We think we can probably expect the same from 1923 ahead of its debut on the streaming service+. We can't wait!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.