Bradley Walsh lined up to host exciting new TV show – report

Bradley Walsh has reportedly landed a new presenting gig. The popular presenter is set to host an upcoming Sky documentary series, according to The Sun, which will see the 64-year-old explore Egyptology as he travels to some of the North African country's most iconic historical landmarks.

Bradley, who has a number of hosting gigs on the go including The Chase and Gladiators, will be joined by Egyptologists as he hopes to answer some of the ancient civilisation's biggest mysteries.

© Matt Frost / ITV Bradley is reportedly set to host a new show

Filming for the series, titled Egypt's Cosmic Code, is underway and is expected to arrive on our screens later this year.

HELLO! has reached out to Sky and Bradley's representatives for comment.

© James Stack Bradley is currently hosting Gladiators on BBC One

It wouldn't be Bradley's only exciting project coming up this year. The star will be hitting the road with his famous friends Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale as they tour across the UK with their new stage show.

The much-loved entertainers, who call themselves 'The Prat Pack', will bring audiences an evening "packed with jokes" while performing songs inspired by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford with a 15-piece band.

© Gary Moyes Bradley, Brian Conley, Joe Pasquale and Shane Richie are touring their new stage show from April

The tour follows a one-off show back in March 2024, which saw the quartet joined by the Barry Robinson Big Band at the London Palladium.

In a statement released last year, Bradley shared his excitement. "People are starved of our type of entertainment - songs, stories, jokes - and banter," he said. "It's an homage to the Rat Pack but brought up to the modern day, and it's a fantastic night. We are just thrilled. We all share the same dressing room - we're mates. We've known each other for so long now - and the show is about warmth and family - because we are. It's great, really great."

He continued: "The show harks back to the 1950s and ‘60s - the Rat Pack era of Sinatra and the gang. The four of us have been mates for over 40 years now and we have a combined age of around 250 years, so a quarter of a millennium. The only time we were on the same show was in 1993 for the Royal Variety Performance. I've been desperate to put something together like this for so long."

© Gary Moyes The four friends call themselves 'The Prat Pack'

The tour kicks off in Edinburgh on 27 April and concludes on 23 May in Southend.

In the meantime, fans can watch Bradley in the new season of Gladiators, which began earlier this month. The TV star fronts the show with his son, Barney, as they welcome a brave set of contenders to take on the superhuman Gladiators in five brutal events before going head-to-head in the gruelling Eliminator.