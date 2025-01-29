Black Doves star joins third season of hit drama

Following the success of Black Doves, Andrew Koji has signed on to the BAFTA-winning series, Gangs of London. Joining the cast for season three, the actor will appear alongside returning stars, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Joe Cole and Michelle Fairley.

Scheduled to debut on Sky Atlantic and NOW, the third instalment will premiere in March, with an exact date yet to be determined. However, in the meantime, a first-look trailer has been released, as well as an official synopsis.

WATCH: Gangs of London season three – trailer

It reads: "As chaos erupts in London after a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds, fan-favourite characters collide with new faces bound by blood ties, sparking brutal power struggles, unexpected alliances, and fierce rivalries.

"Former undercover cop turned gangster Elliot navigates his new role as a top-level criminal alongside the Dumanis, but the spiking throws their operations into disarray. The Wallaces, Luan, Lale, and the street gangs face devastating consequences as personal vendettas collide with professional power struggles bleeding into violent turf wars.

© Getty Andrew Koji is set to appear as an assassin in season three of Gangs of London

The synopsis concluded: "In the ruthless fight for control of London's criminal underworld, no one is safe. This was no accident — it was a calculated attack. But who's pulling the strings?"

Andrew – who recently appeared as civil servant, Jason Davies in the Netflix hit, Black Doves – is one of many new additions, with Richard Dormer, T'Nia Miller Phil Daniels, Ruth Sheen, and Mat Fraser rounding out the cast.

Currently, details surrounding Andrew's role are particularly limited, although his character is described as an "enigmatic, unnamed assassin".

2025 is set to be a busy year for the British actor and martial arist. Alongside Gangs of London, Andrew has entered the post-production phase on Haven – an upcoming drama series fronted by Sophie Turner – and Worth the Wait, a romantic comedy starring Lana Condor.

While Black Doves has been renewed for a second season, Andrew is not expected to appear, given his character's apparent murder in the first instalment. Whether or not he'll pop up in flashbacks remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Andrew is preparing for the release of Gangs of London this spring and. Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù – aka Elliot Carter – has already teased what's to come. Speaking to the London Evening Standard in November 2023, the actor said that "there's something special" about the latest instalment.

© Sky The third instalment of Gangs of London will premiere in March

Noting that it's "the best series yet", Ṣọpẹ́ shared: "I had a day on set that I think was one of my favourite days on set of the whole three years of making [Gangs of London] so far.

"And there are just like, not even just moments, but sequences and people this year that make me really excited about this season. I don't think I'm allowed to say much more than that, but there's something special about what's happening."