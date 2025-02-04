911: Lone Star series finale: Who died and what happened to Owen and Tommy?

9-1-1 Lone Star has come to an end after five seasons, and the final episode was a heartbreaking rollercoaster as the 126 dealt with the fallout of an asteroid hitting Austin.

Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) was badly injured as the 126 were in the center of an explosion of a nuclear reactor, while Captain Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) found renewed strength to help her city after receiving the diagnosis that her cancer was terminal and she had days left to live.

But who died, and what happened to Owen and Tommy?

Behind-the-scenes of 911: Lone Star's series finale

Did the asteroid hit?

The penultimate episode ended with the firehouse searching for cover under their fire engines as the city-wide alert warned of an imminent impact, and the finale opened by taking viewers back 60 minutes before impact.

© Kevin Estrada/FOX Ronen Rubinstein and Rob Lowe in the "Impact" episode of 911: Lone Star

Dr Chalmers, who works at Travis State University and heads up the Nuclear Department, was seen taking a lunch break on the other side of campus after giving a tour to high school students. But as the alert came in, he rushed back to his control room in order to hit the SCRAM button, an emergency shutdown of a nuclear reactor.

He arrived with a minute to spare but the elderly scientist slipped on a wet floor and cracked his head open, unable to give a warning before the asteroid hit.

126 called to nuclear reactor

The 126 were called to the university when communication was back up and running, and as TK Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) and Nancy Gillian (Brianna Baker) leave in their ambulance, Tommy appears and asks if she can join them.

© Kevin Estrada/FOX The 126 arrive at Travis State University

They found Dr Chalmers but a brain bleed meant he was unable to offer details on where to find the SCRAM button, and so Tommy chose to perform an illegal craniotomy, drilling into his skull in order to release the press of the blood.

It worked, and Owen was given the details of where the 126 could find the button, but Tommy's adrenaline wore off and she soon collapsed.

126 in danger

© Kevin Estrada/FOX The 126 were left injured after an explosion

The 126 raced to the control room but upon entry the cooling tanks failed and exploded, with shrapnel shattering across the room and leaving all five firefighters in various states of injury.

Judd calls on the 126 to rally as Mateo has been hit in the neck, and Judd, Mateo, Paul and Marjan thank the others for becoming their found family.

"126 forever," they said, as Mateo quipped: "126 for ten more seconds."

"Mateo, shut up," said Judd, who had come to find a brotherhood with Mateo over the last five seasons.

Owen dies?

© Kevin Estrada/FOX Rob Lowe in the series finale of 911: Lone Star

Knowing his squad was in bad shape, Owen chose to continue on to turn off the reactor and although he got there in the final second, he collapsed.

As other Austin Fire Department members flooded in to help the 126, Owen was discovered unconscious.

The camera fades to black and it is assumed that Owen, who was leaving Austin after being asked to lead the entire New York Fire Department, had died.

TK and Carlos adopt Jonah

© Kevin Estrada/FOX TK and Carlos (R and 2R) adopted Jonah

The episode cut to five months later, and TK and husband Carlos Reyes (Rafael Silva) had adopted TK's younger brother Jonah, and it was revealed TK had quit the 126 to become a stay at home dad.

Mateo, who had been threatened with deportation earlier in the season, is seen at his hearing, and he defends himself by sharing his love for the "institution of America".

"I've earned my seat at the table and if my Captain was here today he'd say that's not enough and respectfully, you can kiss my ass," he said, speaking of Owen.

Tommy is cancer-free

© Kevin Estrada/FOX Tommy is given the news she is in remission

Tommy was seen on a call with her doctor, and she was given the remarkable news that the tumor that was pressing up against her heart had disappeared, and that she was in remission.

Her late husband Charles had been appearing as a hallucination, and as Tommy said goodbye, he told her: "You still don't get it, do you? We've never been apart."

New 126 captain

Judd arrived at Tommy's house and they discussed that someone new will be working from Owen's office, and the episode cut to a swearing-in ceremony, with Judd being named "Captain Judson Ryder".

© Kevin Estrada/FOX Judd is named the new Captain

The ceremony also revealed that Marjan was pregnant after getting married to boyfriend Josef earlier in the season, and Mateo had been allowed to stay in the country and was given citizenship.

As Judd showed his daughter a wall of pictures of 126 members who had died in action, the camera cut to TK who was on a FaceTime call, and it was revealed that Owen was on the other end, alive and well and living in New York City.

The episode ended with Owen being sent out on a call and as he left the firehouse, the doors closed behind him.