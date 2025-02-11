Savannah Guthrie announces she's stepping away from Today imminently for reason close to heart

Savannah Guthrie revealed she's taking time away from Studio 1A as she juggles her multifaceted career.

The NBC host is excited to focus on another passion and has the support of her family and her co-stars.

Savannah will be noticeably absent from the Today show while she steps away to go on tour.

The mom-of-two shared a video message on Instagram in which she detailed the upcoming book tour for her Mostly What God Does is Love You.

She'll be making appearances in the midwest and on the east coast where she'll be supported by a selection of moderators, including her husband Michael Feldman.

Savannah will hit up Houston, Texas on February 20 before appearances in Illinois, Missouri, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and ending one week later in New York.

Savannah's picture book is for children and is described as: "A beautiful companion to her #1 New York Times bestselling 2024 essay collection, Mostly What God Does."

Savannah explained the concept when she said: "We often tell our children how much we love them, but how different would our world be if we shared the simple truth that God loves them, too.

"This book is my way of sharing that message with the next generation so they grow up knowing how cherished they are and how, in turn, they can share that same love with others."

Savannah is passionate about her venture as an author of books about her religion.

"It's what makes me tick," she told Today.com. "It’s what makes me joyful. It's what helps me navigate the world and stresses and disappointments and fears."

Savannah said the reason she wrote her first book on the subject was because: "I'm the person that needs to read it. And so I thought, if I do, then maybe others do, too."

The TV personality previously co-authored two children's books and was pitched follow-up projects.

But she couldn't accept them because: "I've always been so busy with the Today show and I've got little kids and I never really wanted to write anything.

However, that changed with an opportunity to pen something about faith.

"I wasn't sure there would be a book at the end of it, but I knew that it would be a really important path and journey to take."

It's not been announced who will take over Savannah's role on Today in her absence, but her co-host Craig Melvin is likely to hold down the fort, supported by other talented members of the NBC show.