Today's Savannah Guthrie 'totally ignored' by co-star in candid backstage photo

Savannah Guthrie often shares glimpses of life backstage on the Today Show on social media, giving a glimpse into her relationship with her co-stars.

The NBC star has been working at the long-running show for over a decade and adores her job, having formed life-long friendships as a result.

Most recently, the sell-out author took to Instagram to share a candid photo featuring herself and Jenna Bush Hager out on the plaza, pulling faces at the camera.

While doing so, they tried - but failed - to capture the attention of co-star Carson Daly, who was seen walking right past them in the shot, completely unaware.

"Totally ignoring us," Savannah captioned the tongue-in-cheek image. It's been a busy time for Savannah, who recently said goodbye to her good friend and co-star, Hoda Kotb, who left the show after 17 years, seven of which alongside Savannah as her co-anchor.

© Instagram Savannah Guthrie shared a photo of Today Show co-star Carson Daly 'ignoring' her and Jenna Bush Hager

Craig Melvin - who is no stranger to sitting in the anchor's chair - has since replaced Hoda. During Hoda's emotional last show on January 10, the Today anchors came together to give her the perfect send off.

"When we thought how best to celebrate you, Hoda, and what you've meant to all of us, it was really just one word — love," Savannah said during a touching tribute. "You are love. And we love you. You're all about it. We're so inspired by you every day."

© Instagram The Today Show co-stars have a great sense of humor!

On Monday January 13, Savannah officially welcomed Craig as her new co-star, in a special episode which saw his entire family - including his parents, children and wife - surprise him on set.

His wife Lindsay Czarniak said: "It's surreal, and to me, it symbolizes belief because you know, you dare to dream a dream and then to see it actually come true, it makes me think about a spouse making it to the Super Bowl, or like, the game-winning catch."

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah has a new Today Show co-star - Craig Melvin!

She added: "That's what this feels like." Savannah and Craig opened up about their excitement about working together in an interview with Parade, revealing that their friendship spans over 15 years.

"We've become legit friends. We've got kids that have hung out together, and we've hung out together, so we don't have to fake it," Craig said.

© Instagram Savannah and Craig get on very well

"The audience can tell when the chemistry is manufactured, and we haven't had to manufacture anything, which makes it even easier. I'm really excited to be on this adventure with my sister."

"Our kids are essentially the same age," Craig added as he chatted about their family connection. "So when we bring our kids together, the boys tend to hang out, and the girls [do so], even though there's an age difference."