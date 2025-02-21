Daniel Craig breaks silence as James Bond franchise is taken over by Amazon

Daniel Craig has addressed the future of the James Bond franchise following the announcement that Amazon will take creative control of 007’s next chapter.

The actor, 55, who played the iconic spy across five films from Casino Royale (2006) to No Time To Die (2021), has spoken out after long-time producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli confirmed a major shift in the series' management.

Amazon takes control of James Bond

For decades, the James Bond franchise has been overseen by Eon Productions, with Wilson, 81, and Broccoli, 63, continuing the legacy started by their father, Albert "Cubby" Broccoli. However, it was recently announced that Amazon MGM Studios will now lead the creative direction of future Bond films, marking the biggest shake-up in the franchise’s 60-year history.

Wilson, who has produced Bond films since the 1970s, has chosen to retire, while Broccoli will move on to pursue other projects. The change follows Amazon’s 2022 acquisition of MGM, which gave the tech giant significant control over Bond’s distribution and intellectual property rights.

A statement from Wilson confirmed his decision to step back: "With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

Broccoli added: "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

Daniel Craig reacts to Bond’s new future

Craig, who has been synonymous with Bond for over 15 years, paid tribute to Wilson and Broccoli, acknowledging their impact on the series.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished."

He continued: "I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them."

Who will be the next James Bond?

Amazon’s takeover has reignited speculation about who will be the next actor to step into the role.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has encouraged Bond fans to weigh in on the decision, prompting an influx of suggestions online. Among the frontrunners are Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, James McAvoy, and Idris Elba, with fans debating who should follow in Craig’s footsteps.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, assured fans that Bond’s legacy would be protected: "Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment. We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007."

What’s next for James Bond?

While no official details have been revealed about the next Bond film, Amazon’s influence is expected to bring a fresh approach to the franchise.

Some fans speculate that the tech giant could explore spin-offs, TV series, or even a multi-film universe, but Broccoli has previously insisted that 007 remains a theatrical experience.

For now, the world waits to see who will be the next James Bond—and how Amazon’s involvement will shape the future of cinema’s most famous spy.