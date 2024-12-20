The Crown star tipped to be unveiled as the new James Bond star in 2025

The search for the next James Bond has been a hot topic since Daniel Craig said goodbye to the role in No Time to Die in 2021. Now, fresh rumours suggest that The Crown star Josh O'Connor is set to don the famous tuxedo.

O'Connor, known for his portrayal of Prince Charles in Netflix's The Crown, is said to be at the top of the list for the iconic role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2025 announcement of the new Bond will confirm the actor as the latest iteration of 007.

The producer's vision

Long-time Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has always chosen her leading men based on instinct. Her decisions often defy public speculation, as seen when Daniel Craig's casting was initially met with controversy in 2005.

Josh O'Connor is reportedly the producer's top choice due to his charisma, charm, and ability to deliver sharp one-liners effortlessly. A source close to the production described him as "familiar but not too familiar" to audiences, fitting the criteria for a fresh yet recognisable Bond.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson out of the running?

For over a year, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was considered the favourite to succeed Daniel Craig. The Kraven the Hunter star has been the subject of constant speculation, with fans and insiders believing he was the perfect fit for the role.

In interviews, Taylor-Johnson has kept his answers coy. On Good Morning America, he dodged the question about playing 007, joking: "I love slipping on a tuxedo." Despite the rumours, recent reports indicate that he is no longer in contention for the role.

Josh O'Connor's rise to stardom

Josh O'Connor's career has been on a steady climb since his award-winning performance in The Crown. His portrayal of Prince Charles earned him widespread acclaim, including a Golden Globe.

The English actor has also made a name for himself in independent films, such as God's Own Country. His ability to switch between complex dramatic roles and lighter performances makes him a versatile choice for Bond.

What to expect from Bond 26

The next Bond film, which is being referred to as Bond 26 for now, will mark a new chapter in the franchise. While details are scarce, the film is expected to introduce a younger, more dynamic 007 while staying true to the character's classic charm.

Broccoli has emphasised that the next Bond will embody the evolving world of espionage. She has hinted at a more grounded and emotionally complex character, similar to Craig's portrayal, but with a new energy.

The official reveal

Fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out if Josh O'Connor is the new James Bond. The official announcement is expected in 2025, building anticipation for the next chapter of the legendary franchise.

Until then, audiences can only speculate about how the actor will step into 007's shoes. If the rumours are true, O'Connor will follow in the footsteps of screen legends like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Pierce Brosnan.

The final word

Josh O'Connor as James Bond is an exciting prospect for fans of the franchise. While he might have been the first name that came to mind, he would undeniably be an excellent choice for the iconic spy role.

While the world waits for confirmation, one thing is certain: the next Bond film is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases in years.