What does Amazon gaining full control of James Bond mean for the future of the franchise?

Amazon’s takeover of the James Bond franchise has sent shockwaves through the industry, raising big questions about the future of cinema’s most iconic spy.

For decades, 007 has been in the hands of producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who have fiercely protected the legacy of the films. Now, for the first time, the character's future is in the hands of a corporate giant.

But what does this mean for the next chapter of James Bond?

A major shift in power

© MGM Studios Daniel Craig has reacted to Amazon taking full control of the James Bond franchise

The credits of 2021’s No Time to Die ended with a familiar message: "James Bond will return." But for the past few years, fans have been left in the dark.

Since Amazon’s £6 billion purchase of MGM in 2022, there has been speculation over how much influence the company would have over Bond’s future. Now, it’s official.

Barbara and Michael are stepping back from full control, with Amazon MGM Studios now taking charge of creative decisions for the franchise.

Michael, 81, is retiring from the film side of the business, while Barbara, 63, will focus on other projects.

Speaking about the decision, Michael said: "With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. It is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

Barbara added: "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. Now, with Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

The move means Amazon now has the power to expand the James Bond universe in ways never seen before.

Will there be spin-offs?

© MGM Studios Could there be James Bond spinoff movies or TV shows?

With Amazon at the helm, many expect the franchise to branch out beyond the traditional film format.

Franchises like Star Wars and Marvel have grown into sprawling universes with spin-off films and TV series, something James Bond has largely resisted. But now, that could change.

Film historian Lancelot Narayan told BBC Radio 5 Live that the situation mirrors Star Wars when George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012: "They went off and made that sequel trilogy, and whether you like it or not, it got made rather quickly. There wasn’t a three-year wait between films."

Amazon will likely want a quicker turnaround for Bond content. But will it be at the cost of quality?

© Getty Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson would be a great choice to play James Bond

Many fans fear Bond could suffer from overexposure, in the same way, some say Marvel and Star Wars have declined due to excessive spin-offs.

A James Bond TV series has been rumoured, and characters like Moneypenny, M, Q, and even classic villains could be given their own backstories.

"Why has nobody made a Moneypenny series?" director Derek Bond asked in an interview. "There's a great story to be told there. And what about a film on Judi Dench’s M? I’d love to know how she ended up in that role."

Others, however, aren’t convinced.

Film critic Griffin Schiller reacted angrily to Amazon’s takeover, writing: "This is quite possibly the WORST thing to happen to this franchise. James Bond was more than your average franchise. It had class, prestige... now? It’ll be milked dry. It’s truly the end."

Who will be the next James Bond?

© Getty Henry Cavill was almost cast as James Bond before Daniel Craig played the role

For fans, the biggest question remains who will replace Daniel Craig as the next 007?

The role has been vacant since No Time to Die, and while names like Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Josh O'Connor and Idris Elba have been linked, no decision has been made.

Previously, Barbara insisted that Bond could be any race, but must remain a British male. With her stepping back, will Amazon take a different approach?

© Getty Daniel starred as James Bond in five Bond films

Some fans have taken to social media to theorise that this development could lead to the studio trying to modernise Bond further, introducing a younger, more diverse cast to appeal to new audiences. Some have even suggested that Amazon might want to cast an American in the role.

One Bond fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "Is James Bond going to be American…?". Another added: "What if an American played James Bond." A third X user added: "We don’t need an American James Bond!"

Others argue that keeping the core of Bond intact will be key to the franchise’s survival.

Industry expert David Zaritsky, who runs The Bond Experience, says Amazon will want to move quickly: "Nobody likes inactivity. And there’s been a lot of inactivity around the James Bond franchise for many years. Amazon as a company will not have patience for that. They’re going to want to do something soon."

Whether that means an immediate Bond 26 announcement or spin-off projects remains to be seen.

A new era for 007

© MGM Studios Daniel Craig reacts to James Bond franchise being taken over by Amazon

Amazon’s takeover could mark the biggest change in Bond’s history.

While it opens the door for new films, series, and characters, there’s also a risk of over-saturation. The success or failure of this new era will depend on how much Amazon chooses to respect Bond’s legacy.

Will the next Bond film be another big-screen event, or the start of a shared cinematic universe, much like what Marvel Studios did with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Disney did with the Star Wars movies and TV shows.