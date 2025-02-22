Netflix viewers are binge-watching 'in one afternoon' this hidden gem crime series they call 'breathtaking'

Netflix has no shortage of gripping crime dramas, but one hidden gem has recently captured viewers’ attention. Fans are calling it "breathtaking" and "impossible to stop watching".

The series in question is Collateral, a four-part British crime thriller that first aired in 2018. Despite its initial release flying under the radar for some, it has made a big impression on Netflix viewers, who are binge-watching it in a single sitting.

At the heart of Collateral is Carey Mulligan, an Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated actress best known for her roles in Promising Young Woman, The Great Gatsby, and Maestro. In this series, she plays Kip Glaspie, a sharp-witted detective inspector tasked with investigating the seemingly random murder of a pizza delivery driver in London.

WATCH: Collateral's official trailer on Netflix

A gripping plot with a stellar cast

© Netflix Carey Mulligan in Collateral on Netflix

The drama begins when Abdullah Asif (Sam Otto), a delivery driver for Regal Pizza, is shot dead after making a routine drop-off at the home of Karen Mars (Doctor Who’s Billie Piper). The case quickly spirals into something far more complex, involving drug dealers, smugglers, and government officials with their own hidden agendas.

Kip, played by Mulligan, is determined to uncover the truth, but her investigation is met with resistance at every turn. The deeper she digs, the more she realises that Abdullah’s murder is just the tip of the iceberg.

Alongside Mulligan and Piper, Collateral boasts a strong supporting cast, including John Simm (Life on Mars), Nicola Walker (Unforgotten), and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake).

Fans can’t stop watching

© Netflix John Simm in Collateral on Netflix

Since landing on Netflix, Collateral has been receiving rave reviews from viewers, many of whom are shocked they hadn’t heard about it sooner.

“The only problem with binge-watching a show as fabulous as Netflix thriller Collateral is that it’s all over in one wild afternoon,” one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan praised its pacing, saying: “Stellar cast, gripping story, engaging cinematography... Four parts! One binge… Thumbs up from us.”

A third commented: “I’m loving Collateral on Netflix because I love watching Carey Mulligan be good at her job while casually smirking at things.”

© Netflix Carey Mulligan in excellent in Collateral

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Collateral holds a respectable 79% critic score and a 66% audience rating. Some fans have described it as ‘brilliant’ and ‘underrated’.

One reviewer wrote: “This series is simply brilliant. In fact, with each episode, it gets better and better. Low-key but smart. The pace is breathtaking without being overwhelming. Honestly, this is the best of the best in my opinion.”



Another viewer agreed: “A dark, intelligently written detective series. Great lead performance by Carey Mulligan.”

If you’re looking for a crime series that doesn’t drag on for multiple seasons, Collateral could be the perfect choice. With just four hour-long episodes, it’s easy to binge-watch in one go.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix.