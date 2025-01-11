Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean make shock announcement over Dancing on Ice future

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have announced their retirement from live skating performances on Dancing on Ice. The news comes as the iconic duo prepare for the forthcoming series of the ITV show.

The Olympic gold medallists, who captivated the nation with their unforgettable Bolero routine in 1984, revealed that this season will mark their final live skate. At 67 and 66 respectively, Jayne and Chris said it was time to step back from performing on the ice.

Chris shared: "This will be our last live skate – here on Dancing on Ice. We're doing our last tour this year as well, so once we've finished our last skate on tour, we won't be performing again. There are lots of endings."

Decades of skating history

© Getty Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean attend the photocall for Dancing On Ice 2025

The pair's illustrious careers have spanned over five decades, during which they won 16 gold medals at World, European, and British Figure Skating Championships. Their gold medal at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics remains a defining moment in British sporting history, with 24 million viewers tuning in to watch.

Although they are retiring from live performances, Jayne and Chris will continue as judges on the hit skating show. Alongside Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse, the duo will critique celebrity contestants as they compete for the Dancing on Ice trophy.

A bittersweet farewell

© Getty Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will dance on ice one last time on Dancing on Ice this year

Reflecting on the decision, Chris said: "We've been doing this a long time, and people our age shouldn't really be doing it now. We're just happy that we can still do it."

Jayne added: "Dancing on Ice feels like our baby. ITV approached us in the early days, and together we created this format. We didn't know much about TV, and they didn't know how skating worked, so we developed the programme together. It's great that we've been here from the start."

Despite their retirement from performing, Chris has found a new passion: beekeeping. He joked: "I've taken up beekeeping. It sounds like a good thing to do."

This year's Dancing on Ice

© ITV Holly Willoughby will return for this year's Dancing on Ice

The upcoming season, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, promises plenty of glitz and glamour. The celebrity line-up includes EastEnders star Charlie Brooks, Olympic champion Steve Redgrave, and The Traitors' Mollie Pearce.

According to Jayne and Chris, Coronation Street actor Sam Aston has shown exceptional promise. Chris remarked: "Sam has taken to it quite naturally." Jayne also commended Anton Ferdinand, saying: "I like his attitude because of his football background."

As Jayne and Chris prepare for their final live performance, their legacy as figure skating icons and Dancing on Ice staples remains secure. The pair have shaped the show into a beloved television institution and inspired generations of skaters.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV on Sunday evenings.