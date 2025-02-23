Holly Willoughby left red-faced on Michael McIntyre's Big Show after ex-boyfriend's steamy texts read out on-air

Holly Willoughby had an awkward blast from the past on Michael McIntyre's Big Show, when her first-ever boyfriend, Oliver, made a surprise appearance and exposed an old love letter she wrote as a schoolgirl.

The TV presenter, 44, was caught off guard when the BBC host revealed she would be taking part in the show's hilarious Send to All segment, where celebrities' phones are hijacked for pranks. But the real embarrassment came when Oliver pulled out a handwritten letter from Holly's teenage years, much to her horror.

WATCH: See Sam Thompson In Total Shock On Michael Mcintyre’s Show

A trip down memory lane

© BBC Holly Willoughby on Michael McIntyre's Big Show

As Michael teased the moment, Holly looked nervous. Then Oliver stepped forward and said: "It's funny you ask that," before revealing the note, which had been kept by his mother for years.

Reading it aloud, Holly cringed as she realised what she had written. The letter read: "Dear Oliver, how are you? Can you please send me a photo of… I love you, hope you love me, and what about that photo of the naked lady Hannah was telling me about? Love, Holly."

As soon as the words were spoken, the audience erupted with laughter, while Holly covered her face with her hands. Michael couldn't resist poking fun at the unfinished sentence, jokingly asking: "A photo of what, Holly?"

Holly's hilarious reaction

© BBC Here is the letter that Holly sent to Oliver

Holly, who is best known for hosting This Morning and Dancing on Ice, could hardly contain her embarrassment. She turned to Oliver and laughed: "Oh my God! I cannot believe you still have that!"

Michael continued to fuel the moment, pointing out that the note even had a lipstick kiss at the bottom. Holly, still in disbelief, responded: "It looks like I wiped my mouth with it!"

More surprises for Holly

© BBC Oliver actually turned up on Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Holly's night didn't end there. She also had to guess the identities of two other surprise guests from her past, including the midwife who helped deliver her first child, and her old fish and chip shop server.

The latter proved to be an unexpected highlight, with viewers on social media raving about his comedic timing. Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter), with one writing: "Holly's fish and chip man needs his own TV show. He stole the whole segment!" Another added: "Forget The Chase, I'd watch a full show about this guy!"

Holly's family life today

© Shutterstock Holly Willoughby was left red-faced on Michael McIntyre's Big Show

While the moment was all in good fun, Holly was quick to point out that her teenage years are far behind her. She has been married to TV producer Dan Baldwin since 2007, and the couple share three children – Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, 9.

Despite her embarrassment, Holly took the moment in good spirits, laughing along with Michael and the audience.

Michael McIntyre's Big Show airs on Saturdays from 6.40pm on BBC One, with episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer.Hr