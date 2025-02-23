Alison Hammond set to host iconic BBC show in this series' unexpected return

Alison Hammond is reportedly set to host the reboot of Hole In The Wall, marking another major career move for the TV favourite. The 50-year-old presenter, best known for her work on This Morning and The Great British Bake Off, is said to be fronting the BBC game show when it returns to screens.

The show, which originally aired from 2008 to 2009, saw celebrities attempting to fit through moving wall cut-outs to avoid being pushed into a pool of water. It was previously hosted by Dale Winton, with Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke later taking over.

Alison joins the BBC for a new primetime role

According to The Sun, Hole In The Wall had "great ratings when it first came out". The media outlet is reporting that the BBC has opted to bring the iconic show back.

They added that the BBC is "currently filming the pilot to see how it shapes up".

Their report then added that the BBC is looking to get This Morning presenter Alison to host the show, and she's reportedly "jumped at the chance to do it".

Alison's reported move to the BBC follows her recent project Florida Unpacked, a travel series she is filming with her 18-year-old son Aidan. The This Morning presenter has been expanding her career beyond daytime TV, taking on high-profile hosting gigs on both BBC and ITV.

Alison's growing TV career

Alison is a firm fan favourite on This Morning, where she co-hosts Friday episodes alongside Dermot O'Leary. She has been a part of the show since 2002 and was promoted to a main presenting role in 2021.

In addition to her ITV work, she joined The Great British Bake Off in 2023, taking over from Matt Lucas as co-host alongside Noel Fielding. She also presented For The Love of Dogs after stepping in for the late Paul O'Grady in 2023.

Her television commitments don't stop there. Alison also appeared in Birmingham's Christmas Pantomime of Peter Pan and has been involved in several high-profile brand partnerships. She has collaborated with major companies including Crown Bingo and DFS Furnishings and even launched her own fashion line with In The Style in 2022.

The BBC has yet to confirm an official air date for the Hole In The Wall reboot, but if the pilot is successful, it is expected to return later this year. With Alison at the helm, the show is likely to bring back the same mix of celebrity contestants and chaotic, slapstick fun.

Alison continues to co-host This Morning every Friday at 10am on ITV and ITVX.