Alison Hammond's high street outfit looks so expensive - but it's surprisingly affordable

Alison Hammond is fast becoming the queen of affordable fashion, with her stylish This Morning outfits giving me nothing but inspo! And if you had started to retire your burgundy pieces in favour of more springy shades, let Alison's love affair with autumn's shade du jour be a reminder that the deep red colour is going absolutely nowhere.

Wearing head to toe burgundy on Thursday's This Morning, Alison showed off her style in an outfit that is handily super affordable too. Styled by the show's stylist Rachael Hughes, Alison was a red dream as she took to her presenting duties with Dermot O'Leary.

Alison's looking chic on This Morning

Alison's outfit included a New Look burgundy red chiffon pleated midi skirt and a coordinating burgundy red shirt from New Look, too. She even added a pair of heels in the same colour, and the cutest pair of heart earrings finished the outfit off to perfection.

Available in sizes 18 - 28, this midi skirt will make a great addition to your transitional wardrobe. The softly pleated piece falls beautifully thanks to the chiffon material, and the relaxed fit and high waist make it a comfortable wear.

EXACT MATCH: New Look Curves Burgundy Pleated Chiffon Midi Skirt © New Look £29.99 at New Look

As for Alison's blouse, it's a softly tailored shirt in a crepe fabric, with dropped shoulders and chest pockets. I think those two additional details help to make the blouse a wear-anywhere piece; it can be both smart and casual, as cute with denim as it is a more structured skirt. Available in sizes 24-32, this blouse comes in an array of colours - ideal if burgundy isn't quite for you.

I love Alison's earrings as the final piece to her look. I think Alison's heart OTT studs are this pair from designer Martha Clavo. Priced at £160, the Amor gold-plated crystal earrings are supersized with a dusting of crystals across each heart. These would be a real statement piece for your jewellery box, and I think an amazing addition to a tee and jeans for a night out.

EXACT MATCH: New Look Curves Burgundy Crepe Shirt © New Look £18.99 at New Look

Alison's been a bit of a burgundy fangirl of late, choosing a burgundy faux leather midi skirt last week for her Valentine's Day ensemble. Although traditionally an autumnal shade, it's a lovely deep colour that can be worn for spring. It looks stylish with denim, and as a spring jacket colour; think a bomber jacket in burgundy, a scarf coat or even a burgundy barn jacket.

Yesterday, it was another stellar skirt for Alison, this time a suede midi skirt from River Island. It's similar to one Cat Deeley wore last week - love that the This Morning presenters inspire each other's wardrobes!