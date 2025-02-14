Alison Hammond's burgundy red leather skirt is so perfect for her Valentine's look - and it's so affordable

Swit swoo! Alison Hammond knocked it out of the park for her Valentine's Day look on Friday's episode of This Morning, rocking a heart-print New Look blouse which she teamed with the most on-trend burgundy faux leather skirt from Monsoon.

If this isn't a red hot look, we don't know what is! Styled by the show's stylist Rachael Hughes, the 50-year-old TV presenter looked incredible as she presented the morning TV show with her work husband Dermot O'Leary.

© Shutterstock Alison Hammond was reunited with her work husband Dermot O'Leary

Available in sizes 8 - 24, this faux leather skirt will make a great addition to your transitional wardrobe. Crafted in soft faux leather, this A-line style is finished in a rich burgundy hue. And in case you've been hiding under a rock of late, burgundy really is having a moment and all the fashionistas on Instagram and TikTok have been sporting the hue from head to toe.

EXACT MATCH: Monsoon Burgundy Faux Leather Skirt © Monsoon £69 AT MONSOON

In fact, even Alison's shoes were burgundy - she's not missing a trick!

Oh, and would you look at the cute little hearts on the blouse she's wearing - they're burgundy, too. The blouse is available in Curve sizes 18 - 30. If you're after one that's similar I really love this Love & Roses Blue Heart Embroidered Stripe Tie Cuff Shirt, priced just £39 and available at NEXT.

EXACT MATCH: Curves Pink Heart Print Chiffon Blouse © New Look £19.99 AT NEW LOOK

I'm not sure where her pointy slingback shoes are from, but I know she's a big fan of a glam flat from Next.

As per usual, Alison's makeup was on point. She had her go-to makeup artist on hand - Makeup by Mikey - who gave her a smokey brown eye and a glossy nude lip which matched her outfit to perfection. It's always the little matchy-matchy details I love, I even spy that her manicure was a rich red wine shade, too. Gorgeous.

© Instagram Alison Hammond's Valentine's Day outfit was a 10 out of 10

In an online Q&A Mikey revealed that he loves using NARs Soft Matte Complete Concealer on darker skin tones and recommends Huda Beauty and Hourglass Veil Tinted Skin Tint when he's picking out complexion products for his clients with black skin. He also loves using Fenty Beauty Sun Stalker Instant Warmth Bronzer to warm the skin up. He also uses this as eyeshadows too!

Alison has had a busy time of late, celebrating her 50th birthday with her boyfriend in New York. The mum-of-one looked raring to go on Friday's show, having had the best birthday with her love, sharing a very cute picture of the pair kissing in the Big Apple. Adorable!