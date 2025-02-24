Keeley Hawes breaks silence after Miss Austen concludes

Keeley Hawes has shared her gratitude with fans after the emotional conclusion of Miss Austen on Sunday night.

The period drama, which also starred the likes of Rose Leslie, Synnøve Karlsen and Alfred Enoch, aired its final episode on BBC One.

© BBC/Bonnie Productions/MASTERPIECE/Robert Viglasky Keeley Hawes starred in Miss Austen as Cassandra Austen

Taking to social media before the finale aired, Keeley, 48, expressed her appreciation for the outpouring of love for the series, writing: "The final episode of #MissAusten is tonight at 9.05pm on @bbc & @bbciplayer. Thanks for all the love for the show!"

The four-part drama, based on Gill Hornby's novel of the same name, follows the story of Cassandra Austen, Jane Austen's devoted sister, played by Keeley.

After the series came to an end, viewers flocked to X to share their thoughts. "Just finished watching Miss Austen; oh my word a real tear jerker! Loved it after all, as I had to get into it," wrote one, while another added: "Just finished the BBC’s Miss Austen and absolutely loved it. Bravo."

In the series, Cassandra embarks on a poignant mission in 1830 to locate and destroy Jane’s private letters, fearing they could damage the beloved author’s legacy.

Since its debut, Miss Austen has received widespread praise for its moving performances, stunning cinematography and its unique perspective on the life of one of literature's most cherished figures.

Ahead of the series, Keeley said she was instantly charmed by the script for episode one.

WATCH: BBC release trailer of Jane Austen adaptation

"I was sent the first episode of Miss Austen knowing nothing at all about this story, and instantly I found it absolutely fascinating and charming," she told the BBC.

"I think people will love it, because for anyone who is not aware of this backstory, it's almost like we are getting a new Jane Austen story in itself, and what a lovely surprise that is."

© BBC Miss Austen first look picture

The Bodyguard actress added that she couldn't read the script without crying and found the story "incredibly emotional and very relatable".

"This is a story about relationships and families and what people mean to each other, and how we experience love, loss and life," said the star.