Keeley Hawes looks so in love with famous husband as they share ultra-rare photo together
Keeley Hawes with her hands in her pockets in a pinkish outfit© Dave Benett/Getty Images

Keeley Hawes shares ultra-rare photos of famous husband for special reason

The Line of Duty star has been married to Matthew Mcfadyen for 20 years

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Keeley Hawes certainly has a romantic personal life, having been married to Matthew McFadyen, who played Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice, for 20 years.

Despite the couple's love for each other, Keeley often keeps her social media feeds dedicated to her professional career. However, on Valentine's Day, the Line of Duty star shared a beautiful tribute to her beloved with a sweet image collage. The four pictures showcased the pair's relationship, including a black-and-white photo of the duo on the beach together.

Other photos included Keeley and Matthew enjoying a romantic moment in a kitchen, playing around while trying on outfits for a glitzy awards night, and a video FaceTime where Matthew played an injured man.

Keeley didn't caption the post, instead posting only a string of heart emojis, but the star's legions of fans were quick to share their joy.

Four images of Keeley Hawes with husband Matthew Mcfadyen© Instagram
Keeley celebrated Valentine's with her love

One joked: "Girl... You're married to Mister Darcy. It doesn't get more romantic than that on Valentine's Day," while a second added: "Awwww, you guys absolutely kill me – that's true love right there."

Even Keeley's celebrity friends were swayed by the sweet moment, with fellow actor Richard E. Grant also sharing a string of heart emojis in the comments.

Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes at The 2024 Met Gala © Getty
Keeley and Matthew married in 2004

Keeley and Matthew first met when they filmed Spooks together; however, the pair remained friends during this time as Keeley was married to cartoonist Spencer McCallum. After Keeley and Spencer split, she found love with Matthew.

The pair are proud parents to two teenage children, and speaking to CBS about parenting, Matthew said: "It's like a third act. It's exciting. We're like, 'OK, mini-breaks!'

Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen attend the press night after party for "The Human Body" at The Donmar Warehouse © Dave Benett, Getty
The couple first met on the set of Spooks

"In the trenches when they're little, it's like, 'This is it forever,' but of course it's not. Then you realise, luckily, ours are really lovely, funny humans who are making you laugh and telling you off."

Keeley and Matthew famously starred together in Stonehouse, a drama centred on the former Labour MP John Stonehouse, who faked his own death in 1974.

Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen attend the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22, 2023 in London, England© Karwai Tang, Getty
The couple acted together in 2023's Stonehouse

Reflecting on their performances, Keeley joked: "I actually think our marriage in Stonehouse was on a par, as far as toxic marriages go!"

