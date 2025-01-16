XO Kitty star Anna Cathcart's life off-screen: from college career to dating rumors

Anna Cathcart is busier than ever! As well as shooting XO Kitty, the actress is currently attending the University of British Columbia, where she's majoring in sociology and creative writing.

Anna may have grown up in the spotlight, after landing the role of Kitty Song Covey at 14, but away from the cameras, the 21-year-old is thriving as a college student, while spending time with her family, friends and cast mates. Here, we take a look at her life off-screen…

Early life in Vancouver

Anna was brought up in Vancouver, Canada. One of two siblings, she was raised alongside an older sister, Sara, whom she 'idolized' and remains "super close" with. Speaking to Euphoria, the Netflix star revealed that she became a child actor after watching Sara appear on-screen.

© Getty Anna Cathcart with her parents and sister, Sara

"I did a couple of commercials growing up because my older sister did them. I idolized her and wanted to do whatever she was doing, and I remember after shooting one of them, I turned to my mom and said, 'That was the best day of my life,'" she explained.

© Getty Anna discovered her passion for acting after starring in a commercial

"That was when I was 10, and at age 12 I did my first audition for film and TV with no further experience. I was lucky enough and completely mind-blown to have booked the lead role on Odd Squad from that audition and that's honestly what changed everything. I never thought I would actually be an actor. Growing up it felt as realistic as being an astronaut!"

During her high school years, Anna became well-accustomed to balancing acting with her studies, and she was determined to attend university, too.

Becoming a college student

Anna is a student at the University of British Columbia. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared an update on her college experience.

"I am going to university right now, or actually just finished my semester a few days ago, and I'm still coming down from the stress of finals," she noted.

© Getty Anna is majoring in sociology and creative writing at university

"I guess that takes up most of my time when I'm not working, and I love school so much. I feel very lucky that I've gotten the chance to still follow both passions.

"In high school, I was working and going to school consistently and learned how to have a balance of two different worlds. Then after I graduated, I shot season one [of XO, Kitty], and I took a little bit of a gap from school and then I went back to university when I came home."

Echoing this sentiment to Euphoria, Anna revealed that she's also loved getting involved with campus clubs, as well as learning about "children's and young adult literature and creative writing in comedy".

Dating life

Anna is a private person but after appearing opposite Sang Heon Lee in XO Kitty, fans began to speculate that they were dating. For now, it looks like the pair are just good friends, with neither commenting on the rumours.

© Getty Anna pictured alongside Anthony Keyvan, Minyeong Choi, Sang Heon Lee

Currently, Anna appears to be single.