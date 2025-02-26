Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie break down in tears for surprising reason: 'That is hope'

Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie proved that they share a friendship we should all aspire to on Tuesday's episode of Today, where they revealed the special connection their families share.

Savannah was promoting her new children's book on the show, titled Mostly What God Does is Love You, and recruited an extra special guest to interview her about the upcoming project: her daughter, Vale.

The 10-year-old sat down with her mother in a sweet segment that saw her younger brother, Charley, watching from behind the cameras.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager And Husband Henry Hager Enjoy Romantic Getaway

After the adorable moment, Jenna was crying tears of pride over Savannah's talented daughter.

"I want to weep because I've known Vale-y every day since she was born, many of us have, but also I'm so lucky to be her godmother," the 43-year-old gushed as tears ran down her face.

"Look at you crying! You're going to make me cry," laughed her longtime friend.

"I'm so proud of her because everything you've given to them, all of your faith that you've passed down so gently, without preaching, without demanding, are in those little kids and when the world feels dark, that is hope," Jenna added as she addressed Savannah.

The journalist shares her two children with her husband Michael Feldman, whom she married in 2014.

Later in the show, the former first daughter was joined by Savannah on Jenna & Friends to further discuss the book, and she opened up about her deep connection to the mother of two.

© Instagram Jenna, Savannah and their daughters share a close bond

"One of the things you may not know about Savannah and I is that Savannah is my son Hal Hager's godmother, and I am her daughter Vale's godmother," Jenna said.

She shares kids Mila, 11, Poppy, nine, and Hal, five, with her husband Henry Hager.

She added that the two friends have "really big conversations about faith" together, which prompted Savannah to write her children's book.

© Instagram Jenna shared how proud she was of Vale for interviewing her mother

"Even with people I know, it kind of opened up this new avenue for deeper conversation," she said on the show.

"It doesn't mean that you agree. In fact, you could be of different faiths or no faith at all. But having that connection and talking about things that matter, that's what I feel like I notice most on the book tour. There's such a hunger and thirst for, and it's fun to be in those conversations."

Just months ago, the dynamic duo took their daughters to a White House event and showcased how close the 10 and 11-year-old are as they giggled together and embraced each other.

© Instagram Mila and Vale are close friends, just like their moms

The fearless four have taken trips together as well, opting to visit Palm Beach, Florida in 2024.

"We planned this, I think, before 2024," Jenna explained on Today. "We planned it because Vale was baptized. And Mila said, 'Girls, I feel like we need a girls trip.'"

Savannah's newest project is the children's version of her 2024 book Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere.