Ed Westwick's 'messy' bachelor pad with Gossip Girl co-star pre-marriage

Gossip Girl co-stars Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford not only lived together on-screen, but off-screen too.

"Ed had never lived away from home, let alone in a different country. We got along and figured it would be a smart move financially. And really, it was also just kind of out of laziness," Chace previously told Interview magazine.

For the first time, The Boys star Chace, 39, opened up about fellow actor Ed, 37, and what it was really like to share a bachelor pad with his co-star in their twenties.

© James Devaney Noughties nostalgia! Chace Crawford and Ed Westwick on location for "Gossip Girl" on 14 March 2008 in New York City.

Speaking to Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy podcast, Chace shared some unknown truths about the pair's Gossip Girl era and exposed the British actor's messy tendencies.

Recalling the moment he buddied up with his co-star to rent an apartment in New York to be closer to set, Chace, who was "fresh out of college," admitted his dad had to foot the bill for his and Ed's security deposit and rent until they got their first paycheck.

© Kevin Mazur Chace and Ed lived together in New York City

The New York high rise - known as a 'junior suite' - featured one bedroom and an office room which featured a dividing wall. Chace lucked out with the real bedroom, while his younger co-star happily bunked in the spare room of their self-professed party pad.

When asked what Ed's best and worst qualities were as a roommate, Chace replied: "Oh, God. He had a lot of bad ones, let me tell you that much."

The actor continued: "Ed's room was like a lunch pail with overflowing cigarettes. You would've thought the Joker lived there. It was insane. I'm not even kidding. I shouldn't be calling him out like this."

"He was just messy," Chace said of his younger roommate, who was 19 at the time when the 21-year-old star agreed to live with him.

"I didn't like the cigs," Chace admitted, before clarifying that despite Ed's mess, the duo had an "absolute blast" in the apartment.

© Getty The duo hosted 'epic' parties in their bachelor pad in the 2000s

The pair became known for hosting some of the most riotous rooftop parties in New York, hosting co-stars, friends, and noughties A-listers like Lindsay Lohan and Sam Ronson in their dating era.

"Sometimes they'd get really out of hand, it was insane," Chace admitted. "When I had to move out, I think [Ed] was heartbroken. I think he was a little bit mad at me," he added.

As for whether the two co-stars are still friends, fans of Gossip Girl were left concerned after Chace appeared to be absent from Ed's Italian wedding to Amy Jackson.

© Instagram Ed and Amy recently tied the knot in Italy

Chace confirmed the pair are all good, insisting it was just scheduling issues which led him to miss the glamorous nuptials. He told talk show host Andy Cohen, "So, I did score an invite to the big day… I'm filming something during it."

