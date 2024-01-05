Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul dies aged 80

Starsky & Hutch star David Soul has died aged 80, his beloved wife, Helen Snell, confirmed on Friday.

The actor and musician – who was best known for his role as Detective Kenneth 'Hutch' Hutchinson in the classic crime-solving series – passed away on January 4 following a "valiant battle for life" surrounded by his loving family.

© ABC Photo Archives David Soul (left) and Paul Michael Glaser in Starsky & Hutch

His wife's statement read: "David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday (4 January) after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend."

She added: "His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

The late actor, whose cause of death has not yet been revealed, starred opposite Paul Michael Glaser in the series, which ran from 1975 to 1979. In 2004, they reprised their roles in the Starsky & Hutch remake, starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.

Soul was also known for his roles in Here Come The Brides, Magnum Force, and The Yellow Rose.

It wasn't just on the small screen that he enjoyed success. Soul was also a talented singer and released hits including Don't Give Up on Us and Silver Lady, which went to No. 1 in the UK charts.