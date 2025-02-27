Toxic Town star Robert Carlyle's family life including singer daughter

Robert Carlyle's brand new Netflix miniseries Toxic Town hits the streaming service this week.

The four-part drama is based on the true story of the Corby toxic waste case, a landmark case in environmental justice that marked the first time that a UK court recognised air pollution affecting unborn babies.

It follows three mothers who fought the court case: Susan McIntyre (played by former Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker), Tracey Taylor (played The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood) and Maggie Mahon (played by Bridgerton's Claudia Jessie).

© Getty Images Robert Carlyle starred in Trainspotting alongside Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller

Robert, perhaps best-known for his incredible role as Francis Begbie in Trainspotting, portrays Sam Hagen, a then-Corby Borough Councillor who helps the mothers in their fight for justice.

Away from the screen, he leads a mostly private life with his family.

Catch up on all there is to know below.

He is happily married

Robert has been happily married to his make-up artist wife Anastasia Shirley since 1997.

© FilmMagic Robert and Anastasia have been married since 1997

The pair first met on the set of ITV series Cracker, in which he played Liverpool psycho Albi alongside the late Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane.

In a 2015 interview, Robert told The Telegraph: "Even as a little boy, if I could have hand-picked the perfect woman to accompany me in this world and in this life, it would have been Anastasia, and that's as true today as it has ever been. She is just the best, and I love her to bits."

© PA Images via Getty Images Robert and Anastasia now split their time between Vancouver and Glasgow

Though the couple have lived in Vancouver, Canada since 2011, when he was filming Once Upon a Time, he still considers Glasgow as his home and the family splits their time between the cities.

"It's the city that I return to in my head all the time," he told The Telegraph. "I never really left there."

Robert and Anastasia's kids

Robert and Anastasia share three children: Ava, 22, Harvey, 20, and Pearce Joseph, 18.

Ava is a singer-songwriter, who released her first single, 'Fading (Skin Deep) back in 2021.

In an Instagram live the night before the release of the single, she spoke about how her father inspired her career.

She said: "I discovered I liked music - since I was born, really. I only picked up guitar when I was ten years old and my dad helped me learn to play and I really got into it. It's fun."

Since having his kids, he's become quite the family man. He told The Guardian in 2023: "My children came in the 2000s, so all the stuff in the 90s, there were no kids then, but once children arrive in your life, everything changes overnight."

He continued: "So that becomes more important. That becomes your focus. And you begin to think, 'Oh, the other stuff's not actually worth bothering about'."