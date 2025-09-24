Happy Valley star's 'fantastic' crime thriller to return with 'intense' season 2

The hit psychological thriller, The Crow Girl, has been renewed for a second season. The crime series, which stars Happy Valley's Katherine Kelly and Torchwood's Eve Myles, promises to return with an "intense and emotionally charged" series two, with filming set to commence in Bristol this year. Series one of the Paramount+ series saw detective Jeanette Kilburn take on a murder investigation after the bodies of unidentified young men started showing up around Bristol, enlisting the help of the prime suspect's psychotherapist, Dr Sophia Craven.

Having loved the first season of The Crow Girl, I am so pleased that the thriller will return for a second outing. Katherine Kelly and Eve Myles are both brilliant in this pacy and compelling series, which went down a storm with viewers upon its release earlier this year. Keep reading to find out all we know about season two.

© Photographer: Joss Barratt Eve Myles stars in The Crow Girl

What to expect from The Crow Girl season 2

Season two picks up the morning after the events of the series one finale, with Bristol Police Detective Jeanette Kilburn having ended her marriage and found herself in bed with enigmatic psychologist Dr Sophia Craven. The synopsis continues: "Jeanette's hunt for the killers of young male asylum seekers takes a shocking new turn when a mummified body is discovered in a church wall and a body in a freezer reveals a chilling connection. As Jeanette digs deeper, Sophia begins to suspect Victoria Burkeman, her mysterious and unstable former patient who has previously been convicted of multiple murders, could be responsible. With the case growing darker, Sophia suspects Victoria is more familiar than she thought, and Jeanette must face the terrifying truth: the killer may be closer than she ever imagined."

© Buccaneer/Paramount+/Joss Barratt Filming commences in Bristol this year

Who will return in season two?

Eve Myles (Hijack, Keeping Faith) and Katherine Kelly (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, The Long Shadow) will reprise their roles as Detective Jeanette Kilburn and Dr Sophia Craven, respectively. They're joined by Clara Rugaard (Black Mirror, The Rising), Victoria Hamilton (The Crown, COBRA) and more, with new cast members to be announced.

WATCH: The trailer for The Crow Girl

What have viewers said about the show?

It's safe to say that the first season went down well with fans, who hailed the show as "one of the best British shows" in recent memory following its release. Meanwhile, others were hooked after the first episode and binge-watched the series in one go. One viewer penned: "Worth signing up to it for, can't remember the last time I binge-watched a series like #TheCrowGirl. Now I just have one episode left," while another added: "Wow, just finished binge-watching #TheCrowGirl and it had us hooked from the very start!"

© Buccaneer/Paramount+/Joss Barratt The series has been renewed

The Crow Girl season two will be available exclusively on Paramount+ in the UK & Ireland. A release date has yet to be announced.