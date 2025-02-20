H&M just dropped their vaycay-ready White Lotus collection and I want ALL of it

I’ve been obsessed with The White Lotus since season one – give me drama, stunning destinations, and wardrobe goals, and I’m in. (In fact, I’ll be tracking down where to shop the top looks for each episode here.)

Every season delivers iconic fashion moments, from Daphne’s dreamy resort looks to Tanya’s statement kaftans, and let’s be honest – half the fun is figuring out which pieces we’d actually wear IRL.

That’s why I literally had an alarm reminder set to check out the new H&M x The White Lotus collection. Inspired by the show’s signature mix of effortless elegance and vacation-ready glamour, it’s everything you need to channel White Lotus energy – without the luxury price tag.

Costume designer Alex Bovaird worked on the 25-piece capsule collection while on location for the show in Thailand and it’s based on the characters and setting of season three. “For the collection, we used the same moodboards, inspirations and themes as the costumes, “ she told Marie Claire. “We were also going for romance, daring and versatility.”

In other words, it’s your new holiday wardrobe sorted. But if you want to get your hands on it, don’t wait – because just like an exclusive resort, this collection won’t have availability for long. Yep, grab your favourites now before they disappear faster than a White Lotus guest’s happy ending…

If you’re not sure which piece to grab, I’ve listed my faves below for you. I’m not exaggerating when I say I literally want it all - there are so many gorgeous pieces I almost don’t know where to look!

The White Lotus H&M Straw Shopper © H&M £74.99 AT H&M UK

This went straight into basket. It’s a large sturdy shopper in braided paper straw, featuring two knotted handles. I’ve been looking for something like this for years! It also has a cute zipped inside puch wih a strap attached to the handle. And the little frog detail on the zipper is adorable!



The White Lotus H&M Balloon-Sleeved Chiffon Dress © H&M £89.99 AT H&M UK

Talk about dreamy! This Ankle length, slightly A-line dress in sheer chiffon is the stuff of holiday dreams! It also has discrete pockets, honestly it doesn’t get better than this!



The White Lotus H&M Seashell Pendant Necklace © H&M £37.99 AT H&M UK

I simply could not resist this gorgeous chunky gold-coloured seashell necklace. Alex Bovaird said her accessories were the favourite part of the collection and I whole-heartedly agree! The length is adjustable too, which is a nice touch.

