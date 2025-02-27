GMA's George Stephanopoulos' career away from show takes to new heights

George Stephanopoulos is a familiar face on GMA, and has been working on the ABC morning show for over a decade.

Alongside his hosting duties, the news anchor has also been involved in other work projects, including writing a New York Times bestseller book, The Situation Room.

What's more, George's book has proven so popular, that it's been nominated for an award, with the ceremony set to take place next week.

WATCH: George Stephanopoulos' love story with wife Ali Wentworth

The 64-year-old will be attending the prestigious Audie Awards on Tuesday March 4, which are taking place in New York City.

The Situation Room has been nominated in the non-fiction finalist category, along with Cool Food by Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Kostigen, There's Always This Year, by Hanif Abdurraqib, This is Not a Game, Marc Fennell, and When Women Ran Fifth Avenue: Glamour and Power at the Dawn of American Fashion by Julie Satow.

© GC Images George Stephanopoulos' book, The Situation Room, is up for an Audie Award

George narrates the audio version of The Situation Room along with Peter Ganim and Elisabeth Rodgers.

The synopsis of The Situation Room reads: "No room better defines American power and its role in the world than the White House Situation Room. And yet, none is more shrouded in secrecy and mystery. Created under President Kennedy, the Sit Room has been the epicenter of crisis management for presidents for more than six decades.

© Raymond Hall George's book is also a New York Times Bestseller

"Time and again, the decisions made within the Sit Room complex affect the lives of every person on this planet. Detailing close calls made and disasters narrowly averted, THE SITUATION ROOM will take readers through dramatic turning points in a dozen presidential administrations."

The Situation Room has been supported by many famous faces too. Mariska Hargitay spoke highly of the book while being interviewed by Selena Gomez for Interview magazine in September.

© Bruce Glikas George with wife Ali Wentworth

George is no stranger to The White House, having worked as a former senior advisor to President Clinton. Until 2010, the star was living and working in Washington D.C., the very place he met his wife, Ali, whose mom even served as social secretary to Nancy Reagan in the 1980s.

The couple, along with their two children, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 19, moved to New York City when George landed his job on Good Morning America. George and Ali live in the Upper East Side, and also have a family home in the Hamptons.

© Getty Images George with his GMA co-stars

They became empty nesters in 2023 when their youngest daughter went off to college, and openly admitted that they found it difficult at the beginning.

Now, they have got used to a new normal, and enjoy seeing their daughters during the school holidays. While not much is known about Elliott and Harper, it appears that their oldest daughter is following in her dad's footsteps.

© Getty Images George published The Situation Room in 2024

She previously appeared on GMA during a college placement in London, while her dad was also in the UK capital to report on the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Shortly before wrapping up his segment outside Buckingham Palace, George proudly announced to his co-anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and Rebecca Jarvis: "Hey guys before you go, I have a special PA [production assistant] here in London today."

© Getty Images George and Ali with their daughters Elliott and Harper

Elliott then appeared on screen and gave a wave before quickly jumping out of frame, prompting George to say: "Oh no she got shy very fast!"

She then jumped back in for another brief "hi" to the delight of her dad's co-hosts, as he joked: "I decided to put her to work today," while smiling ear-to-ear, and Robin quipped: "It's great to see even a glimpse of her… enjoy your time there."