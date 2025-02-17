George Stephanopoulos replaced by familiar face on GMA — and he's not the only one

George Stephanopoulos was noticeably absent on GMA on Monday February 17, and he wasn't the only anchor to miss the first show of the week.

In fact, none of the regular GMA hosts were present in the Times Square studio, with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan also missing.

Instead, Gio Benitez was on the show alongside Rebecca Jarvis and Eva Pilgrim, who often fill in for the anchors when they are away.

WATCH: George Stephanopoulos receives joyful news live on GMA

The show looked a little different to usual due to it being President's Day, allowing for George, Robin and Michael to enjoy a three-day weekend.

It's been an eventful time at work for George, who recently found out that his book, The Situation Room, had been nominated for an Audie Award in the non-fiction category.

© ABC The usual GMA anchors were all missing on Monday's episode

The event will take place in New York City on March 4. The exciting news was announced during a recent episode of GMA, and George was delighted.

The dad-of-two wrote his book in 2024, and it quickly became a New York Times Bestseller.

© Good Morning America/ABC The usual GMA anchors - George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan

The synopsis of The Situation Room reads: "No room better defines American power and its role in the world than the White House Situation Room. And yet, none is more shrouded in secrecy and mystery. Created under President Kennedy, the Sit Room has been the epicenter of crisis management for presidents for more than six decades.

"Time and again, the decisions made within the Sit Room complex affect the lives of every person on this planet. Detailing close calls made and disasters narrowly averted, THE SITUATION ROOM will take readers through dramatic turning points in a dozen presidential administrations."

© Instagram George with his wife Ali Wentworth

Away from work, George enjoys nothing more than spending time with his beloved family. He is married to author Ali Wentworth, and the couple share two grown-up daughters, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 19.

The couple are devoted parents and were initially devastated when their youngest, Harper, flew the nest. When they dropped her off at college in August 2023, Ali wrote a heartfelt tribute to her youngest on social media.

© Getty Images George and Ali with their daughters Harper and Elliott

She penned: "We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready! "I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

Now, they have got used to life as empty nesters and seeing the benefits of having more time together, while enjoying the quality time they get with their daughters when they come home to visit.