Savannah Guthrie reveals the way she gets under Today co-anchor Al Roker's skin: 'It makes great television'

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are two peas in a pod, especially when they combine forces to get under their co-anchor Al Roker's skin.

Savannah joined the couch of The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her upcoming book release and delved into the familial dynamics of the Today crew.

"So I heard that you and Jenna were doing something to annoy Al?" Kelly asked in the interview. "What was it, singing?"

"I mean, that's like every day, but yes…we really love to sing, which is different than saying we can sing – but we think we can," the 53-year-old quipped.

The audience then watched the hilarious clip of Savannah and Jenna singing in Al's ear. The weatherman was visibly annoyed and asked, "Make it stop!"

"There we are singing "Islands in the Stream", said the mother of two. "It just gets worse and worse cause we think we sound great, and now he's just hiding."

© NBC Savannah and Al are good friends

She added that their co-anchors try to keep them apart to avoid antics breaking out. "They're like 'Don't sit together, those two', 'cause then we could just break into song at any time."

Kelly laughed and told her, "It makes great television," to which Savannah replied, "Thank you – not exactly on key!"

The journalist shares a close friendship with the former First Daughter, as do their daughters, Vale and Mila.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah revealed that they like to sing together

The pair bonded over their faith, as well as juggling motherhood and thriving career.

On Tuesday's episode of Today, Jenna broke down in tears after seeing her goddaughter, Vale, appear in a segment to interview Savannah ahead of her book's release.

"I want to weep because I've known Vale-y every day since she was born, many of us have, but also I'm so lucky to be her godmother," the 43-year-old gushed as tears ran down her face.

© Instagram Jenna, Savannah and their daughters share a close bond

"I'm so proud of her because everything you've given to them, all of your faith that you've passed down so gently, without preaching, without demanding, are in those little kids and when the world feels dark, that is hope," Jenna added as she addressed her co-anchor.

Savannah is godmother to Jenna's son, Hal, as well. The Today stars and their daughters have even taken trips together, most recently in 2024 for a Palm Beach holiday.

"We planned this, I think, before 2024," Jenna explained on the show. "We planned it because Vale was baptized. And Mila said, 'Girls, I feel like we need a girl's trip.'"

© GC Images Al's first wife Alice passed away in February

Meanwhile, Al suffered a heartbreaking family loss in February when his ex-wife, Alice Bell, passed away at the age of 77.

His daughter Courtney, whom he adopted with his former spouse in 1987, shared a moving Instagram tribute to her mother in the wake of her death.

"She was my mother, my heart, and the most loving grandmother to Sky," Courtney wrote in the caption, alongside several snaps of Alice. "I was with her for her last breath, and I will carry her love with me always."

Al was absent from the morning show following her loss as he supported his daughter.