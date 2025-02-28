Graham Norton's absence from BBC chat show explained as Claudia Winkleman steps in

Claudia Winkleman is stepping in for Graham Norton on Friday as the host of his titular chat show, The Graham Norton Show.

The Strictly star will welcome an impressive line-up of stars, including Chris Pratt and Toby Jones.

© BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick Graham Norton will not host the show on Friday

But why isn't Graham hosting the show?

The Irish broadcaster is taking an extended break while he goes on tour in Australia to present An Evening With Graham Norton.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Claudia Winkleman will step in for Graham

The 61-year-old will travel to Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne, where he'll reflect on some of his biggest TV highlights and memorable moments, before ending his tour in New Zealand.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Graham penned: "I can't wait to share some of my favourite stories, have a few laughs and answer your questions live on stage.

Claudia was announced as a guest host on The Graham Norton Show back in January during an episode in which she joined Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Billy Porter and Myles Smith on the sofa to talk about the latest season of The Traitors. Claudia quipped: "I apologise in advance."

In Friday's episode, the mum-of-three will be joined by Hollywood actor Chris Pratt, who is promoting his new sci-fi comedy drama The Electric State, as well as comedian Rob Beckett to discuss the return of his panel game Smart TV and actress Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who stars in the new BBC drama series, This City Is Ours.

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman's Top Seven Iconic Outfits

Plus, Mr Bates vs The Post Office star Toby Jones talks about his role as Richard Burton's inspirational teacher in Mr Burton and Rachel Chinouriri takes to the stage to perform her single, 'All I Ever Asked'.

This isn't the first time Graham has been replaced on his chat show, with comedian Jack Whitehall sitting in for the star in 2019.

Claudia previously took over from Graham after he left BBC Radio 2's Saturday morning slot after ten years.

© Alamy Claudia appeared as a guest on the show in January

The Strictly Come Dancing host said at the time: "I'm not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked.

"I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe. There's nobody I'd rather be with at the weekend, it's a privilege and an honour."

Claudia hosted the show from February 2021 to March 2024, which is when comedian Romesh Ranganathan took over the slot.

© BBC Claudia recently hosted season three of The Traitors

Claudia is a regular face on the BBC thanks to her stints on The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing. She also presents Channel 4's competition show The Piano.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One at 10.40pm on Friday.