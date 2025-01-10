Graham Norton's surprising replacement for his talk show confirmed

Graham Norton, 61, has confirmed who will step in to host The Graham Norton Show while he takes a break next month. The popular BBC presenter made the announcement during the latest episode of his Friday night chat show.

The reason for his absence? Graham will be heading to Australia in February for his live tour, An Evening with Graham Norton. The tour will take him to Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, and Melbourne throughout March.

Claudia Winkleman takes over

© Instagram Claudia Winkleman will take over hosting duties on The Graham Norton Show

While Graham is Down Under, none other than The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman will take over hosting duties for the episode airing on Friday, 28 February. Graham expressed his gratitude to Claudia, who joked: "I apologise in advance!"

Claudia, 51, appeared as a guest on the 10 January episode of The Graham Norton Show to promote the latest series of The Traitors. She joined an A-list lineup that included Myles Smith, Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Billy Porter.

Claudia talks The Traitors

© BBC Claudia Winkleman presents The Traitors UK

During her appearance, Claudia spoke about the immense popularity of The Traitors, which is now in its third series. She admitted: "I am always very nervous that people aren't watching and then incredibly grateful that they are. I feel about The Traitors like people feel about an offspring – you're so glad when people love it."

Claudia also teased what fans can expect from the current season: "I can't say much, but the producers are so clever, and there are lots of twists and turns coming."

Claudia's bold style

© Getty Claudia has a very unique presenting style

Claudia's fashion choices on The Traitors have been a major talking point, with her winter wardrobe gaining attention. She shared with Graham the inspiration behind her outfits for the third series: "We always like to have a muse – for Strictly it has been Anita Dobson, and this year it was Demis Roussos. For The Traitors, it's Princess Anne meets Sarah Brightman. We've already decided on next year's – I'll be dressing as Gerald from Clarkson's Farm!"

The Graham Norton Show continues

© Alamy Claudia on The Graham Norton Show alongside Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Billy Porter and Myles Smith

While Graham's absence will be temporary, fans are looking forward to seeing Claudia take the reins. Her experience hosting Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors makes her a natural fit for the role.

The Graham Norton Show continues to be a staple of Friday night entertainment on BBC One. The episode featuring Claudia as host is sure to be a highlight, offering viewers a fresh take on the beloved format, and will be the show's final episode of the current series.

For fans of Graham, his live tour promises to be just as entertaining. The show features stories from his illustrious career and a Q&A session with the audience.

The Graham Norton Show airs Fridays at 10.40pm on BBC One and is available on BBC iPlayer.