BBC thriller series that viewers say is a 'hidden gem' and 'checks all the boxes'

A BBC thriller has viewers hooked, with many calling it a "hidden gem" that "checks all the boxes."

The Tourist first aired in 2022 and quickly gained a loyal fanbase. With two gripping seasons now available, the series is being praised for its suspenseful storytelling, strong performances, and breathtaking setting.

WATCH: The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan is back

A mysterious start

© BBC Jamie Dornan stars in The Tourist

The show follows an Irishman, played by Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan, who wakes up in a hospital in the Australian Outback with no memory of who he is.

As he pieces together his past, he realises someone is after him. With no idea who to trust, he must uncover the truth before it's too late.

Alongside Jamie, the cast includes Danielle Macdonald (Bird Box), Victoria Haralabidou (Black Snow), Greg Larson (We Interrupt This Broadcast), and Shalom Brune-Franklin (Baby Reindeer).

Fans compare it to Fargo

© BBC Danielle Macdonald in The Tourist

Many viewers have drawn comparisons between The Tourist and the hit crime series Fargo.

However, some say the show’s stunning Outback backdrop makes it even more compelling. One fan wrote: "It has a very Fargo feel to it, but the setting adds so much to the atmosphere."

Another described it as "exciting, intriguing, and brilliantly written," adding: "I was hooked from the first episode. It’s dark, funny, and full of twists."

What viewers are saying

© BBC Jamie Dornan in The Tourist

Fans have taken to social media to praise the show’s mix of action and mystery.

One viewer shared: "This series checks all the boxes. It's well-acted, the plot keeps you guessing, and the scenery is incredible."

Another added: "I wasn’t sure what to expect, but this show surprised me. It’s tense, clever, and so well-executed."

© BBC Darri Olafur Olafsson in The Tourist

A third commented: "There are plenty of twists, but none feel forced. The cast is excellent, and the story is gripping from start to finish."

With its blend of mystery, dark humour, and edge-of-your-seat drama, The Tourist has cemented itself as a must-watch for thriller fans.

The entire series is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.