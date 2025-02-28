Strike star Tom Burke's glamorous Hollywood makeover proves he's ageing like a fine wine

Strike's leading man, Tom Burke, seldom fails to set audiences' hearts ablaze as the UK's most beloved emotionally unavailable private detective.

His on-screen will-they-won't-they relationship with Holliday Grainger's character, Robin Ellacott, continues to captivate the hearts of the nation, but behind the scenes, Tom certainly isn't as dishevelled as his army veteran persona.

© Corbis via Getty Images Tom looked so stylish with his Furiosa co-stars in Cannes last year

Following his starring Hollywood role in the latest instalment of the Mad Max saga, Furiosa, the 43-year-old actor was seen looking rather dashing both on and off-screen at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Posing alongside his co-stars, the ever-so-glamorous Anya Taylor-Joy and Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth, Tom sported a glowing suntan, pearly white teeth, and a slick haircut—almost unrecognisable from his detective's iconically untidy appearance.

It's safe to say Tom has had a style makeover from his early days in the limelight—from stepping out on the red carpet with long brunette locks and a flowing beard back in 2014 to posing up a storm on the French Riviera in the chicest outfits we can imagine just months ago.

If one thing is for sure, it's that Tom Burke is ageing like a fine wine!

Keep scrolling as we take a look at his style evolution…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Back in 2014, Tom sported lengthy locks and a matching beard as he attended the UK premiere of The Invisible Woman at the Odeon Kensington.



2/ 7 © Getty Images During an on-stage panel around the same time in January 2014, Tom cut a laid-back figure in a knitted cardigan and slogan T-shirt, a far cry from the slick suits and flattering colours he wears today.



3/ 7 © Dave Benett In May 2017, Tom chopped off his lengthy tresses and facial hair when he stepped out at the press night after-party for A Lie of the Mind at The Southwark Playhouse.



4/ 7 © Dave Benett Later that year, in August, he let his locks grow and sported stubble on his face alongside Holliday at a preview screening of Strike at the BFI Southbank.



5/ 7 © AFP via Getty Images 2019 saw Tom's slicker appearance begin to take shape—his hair blow-dried to one side and his new short beard immaculately groomed. As for his outfit, Tom opted for skinny jeans, a grey linen shirt, and a stripy grey waistcoat.



6/ 7 © Corbis via Getty Images Flash forward to 2024, and Tom's style has been completely reinvented. On Cannes' iconic red carpet at the Palais des Festivals, he looked dashingly handsome wearing a velvet black suit.

