Strike star Tom Burke's glamorous Hollywood makeover proves he's ageing like a fine wine

His on-screen will-they-won't-they relationship with Holliday Grainger's character, Robin Ellacott, continues to captivate the hearts of the nation, but behind the scenes, Tom certainly isn't as dishevelled as his army veteran persona.
Posing alongside his co-stars, the ever-so-glamorous Anya Taylor-Joy and Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth, Tom sported a glowing suntan, pearly white teeth, and a slick haircut—almost unrecognisable from his detective's iconically untidy appearance.
It's safe to say Tom has had a style makeover from his early days in the limelight—from stepping out on the red carpet with long brunette locks and a flowing beard back in 2014 to posing up a storm on the French Riviera in the chicest outfits we can imagine just months ago.
If one thing is for sure, it's that Tom Burke is ageing like a fine wine!
Keep scrolling as we take a look at his style evolution…
1/7
Back in 2014, Tom sported lengthy locks and a matching beard as he attended the UK premiere of The Invisible Woman at the Odeon Kensington.
2/7
During an on-stage panel around the same time in January 2014, Tom cut a laid-back figure in a knitted cardigan and slogan T-shirt, a far cry from the slick suits and flattering colours he wears today.
3/7
In May 2017, Tom chopped off his lengthy tresses and facial hair when he stepped out at the press night after-party for A Lie of the Mind at The Southwark Playhouse.
4/7
Later that year, in August, he let his locks grow and sported stubble on his face alongside Holliday at a preview screening of Strike at the BFI Southbank.
5/7
2019 saw Tom's slicker appearance begin to take shape—his hair blow-dried to one side and his new short beard immaculately groomed. As for his outfit, Tom opted for skinny jeans, a grey linen shirt, and a stripy grey waistcoat.
6/7
Flash forward to 2024, and Tom's style has been completely reinvented. On Cannes' iconic red carpet at the Palais des Festivals, he looked dashingly handsome wearing a velvet black suit.
7/7
Over in the UK just two days later, Tom was the epitome of cool in grey camo cargo trousers as he posed for photos in front of the London Eye.
