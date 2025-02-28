Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strike star Tom Burke's glamorous Hollywood makeover proves he's ageing like a fine wine
Tom Burke attends the "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" in a blue suit© Getty Images

The actor who plays Cormoran Strike in the BBC detective series is seriously stylish!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
7 minutes ago
Strike's leading man, Tom Burke, seldom fails to set audiences' hearts ablaze as the UK's most beloved emotionally unavailable private detective.

His on-screen will-they-won't-they relationship with Holliday Grainger's character, Robin Ellacott, continues to captivate the hearts of the nation, but behind the scenes, Tom certainly isn't as dishevelled as his army veteran persona.

Tom looked so stylish with his Furiosa co-stars in Cannes last year© Corbis via Getty Images
Following his starring Hollywood role in the latest instalment of the Mad Max saga, Furiosa, the 43-year-old actor was seen looking rather dashing both on and off-screen at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Posing alongside his co-stars, the ever-so-glamorous Anya Taylor-Joy and Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth, Tom sported a glowing suntan, pearly white teeth, and a slick haircut—almost unrecognisable from his detective's iconically untidy appearance.

It's safe to say Tom has had a style makeover from his early days in the limelight—from stepping out on the red carpet with long brunette locks and a flowing beard back in 2014 to posing up a storm on the French Riviera in the chicest outfits we can imagine just months ago.

If one thing is for sure, it's that Tom Burke is ageing like a fine wine!

Keep scrolling as we take a look at his style evolution…

Tom Burke on the red carpet of "The Invisible Woman" UK Premiere at the Odeon Kensington on January 27, 2014 i© Getty Images

Back in 2014, Tom sported lengthy locks and a matching beard as he attended the UK premiere of The Invisible Woman at the Odeon Kensington.

A photo of Tom Burke sitting down and wearing a green caridgan© Getty Images

During an on-stage panel around the same time in January 2014, Tom cut a laid-back figure in a knitted cardigan and slogan T-shirt, a far cry from the slick suits and flattering colours he wears today.

Tom Burke attends the press night after party for "A Lie Of The Mind" at The Southwark Playhouse on May 8, 2017 in London© Dave Benett

In May 2017, Tom chopped off his lengthy tresses and facial hair when he stepped out at the press night after-party for A Lie of the Mind at The Southwark Playhouse.

Holliday Grainger and Tom Burke attend a preview screening of the BBC's "Strike" at BFI Southbank on August 10, 2017 © Dave Benett

Later that year, in August, he let his locks grow and sported stubble on his face alongside Holliday at a preview screening of Strike at the BFI Southbank.

Tom Burke poses on the red carpet for the screening for "The Souvenir" at the 69th Berlinale film festival on February 12, 2019 © AFP via Getty Images

2019 saw Tom's slicker appearance begin to take shape—his hair blow-dried to one side and his new short beard immaculately groomed. As for his outfit, Tom opted for skinny jeans, a grey linen shirt, and a stripy grey waistcoat.

Tom Burke attends the "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2024 © Corbis via Getty Images

Flash forward to 2024, and Tom's style has been completely reinvented. On Cannes' iconic red carpet at the Palais des Festivals, he looked dashingly handsome wearing a velvet black suit.

Tom Burke attends the London photocall of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" at Corinthia Hotel London on May 18, 2024 © Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi

Over in the UK just two days later, Tom was the epitome of cool in grey camo cargo trousers as he posed for photos in front of the London Eye.

