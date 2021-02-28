BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker surprises fans with behind-the-scenes makeup video

Nichola Murphy
BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker shared a video of himself doing his hair and makeup on Instagram.
Dan Walker has proven to be a dab hand at makeup, just look at his latest TikTok video for proof!
The BBC Breakfast star, 43, revealed he has mastered how to get himself TV-ready in just minutes – a skill that will likely make many of his celebrity friends and fans envious.
"Broke my record today... from ‘bed head’ to ‘ready for TV’ in 2 minutes and 50 seconds," he captioned the video, which he reshared on Instagram.
In the clip, Dan put on a blue jumper, gelled his hair and applied concealer and powder to his face.
WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker shares glimpse inside TV makeup regime
Several of his followers were impressed with the speed and precision in which he applied his makeup. "Wish I could do my make up that fast," commented one, and another added: "Like watching an F1 pit crew Dan."
A third fan joked: "The BBC will save a fortune in make up artists and hair stylists!"
However, his co-host Louise Minchin recently revealed she was not as impressed with his DIY beauty regime.
Louise Minchin poked fun at Dan's hair on BBC Breakfast
Sharing a snap from the red sofa, Dan told his social media followers: "I have dropped yoghurt on my tie. Louise thinks she might have her dress on back-to-front. 30 seconds before we went on air she said... 'Dan, you can't go on TV with your hair like that!' And... I've already sung a sea-shanty!"
His fans were quick to sympathise, with one encouragingly writing: "You both look fine to me, don't worry." Another remarked: "You two!! Hope she fixed it!! #dreamteam."
The TV presenter opted for a different fashion look recently
Meanwhile, his fashion choices on the BBC show have also come under scrutiny, after he swapped out his usual plain shirts for a floral patterned one.
Modelling a blue and white style, the TV presenter wrote: "Fancied something a bit funky this morning. What do you think? I hope your Wednesday is going well."
Dan's fans were quick to share their thoughts. One simply posted a grumpy face emoji while another teased: "My Nana had some curtains like that," adding a laughing emoji.
Others were more complimentary, however, with one commenting: "I put the tv on and have to admit I did a double-take... fancy Dan."
