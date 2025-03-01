Claudia Winkleman fans say Graham Norton could be 'out of a job' after hosting debut

Claudia Winkleman made her highly anticipated debut as guest host of The Graham Norton Show on the BBC, and fans are already calling for her to take on a talk show of her own.

The 53-year-old presenter, best known for The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing, stepped in for Graham Norton as he takes an extended break for his live tour in Australia.

Viewers were quick to react, with many praising Claudia’s effortless charm and quick wit. Some even joked that Graham, 61, should be worried about his job.

Claudia takes over the red chair

© BBC Claudia Winkleman on The Graham Norton Show

Opening the episode, Claudia wasted no time addressing Graham’s absence. “I am so sorry Graham isn’t here. To be honest, nobody is more livid than me,” she joked, before adding: “That is the horrendous news. The brilliant news is that we have excellent guests.”

She was joined by comedian Rob Beckett, actor Toby Jones, Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Hollywood favourite Chris Pratt.

Her relaxed style and natural chemistry with the guests left fans impressed. Many took to social media to express their excitement, with one viewer writing: “Claudia Winkleman needs her own chat show. She’s definitely holding her own here while Graham is away.”

Another added: “Graham could be out of a job soon—Claudia is marvellous.”

A third viewer questioned why she hadn’t already been given her own show, writing: “Eh, why doesn’t Ms Claudia Winkleman have her own talk show in the first place, may I ask?”

Not everyone was convinced

© BBC Most fans seemed to enjoy Claudia on The Graham Norton Show

Despite the widespread praise, not all viewers were thrilled with Claudia’s takeover. Some were disappointed that Graham wasn’t there, with one writing: “Imagine getting tickets to The Graham Norton Show and Claudia Winkleman shows up instead.”

Another posted: “For sake! Claudia Winkleman again?! Sick of seeing the same BBC luvvies on the gravy train.”

However, the positive reactions far outweighed the negative, with many calling for the BBC to give her a permanent chat show.

Graham Norton takes a break

© BBC Graham Norton is doing a tour in Australia

Graham is currently away from his long-running chat show as he embarks on An Evening With Graham Norton, a live tour in Australia.

The tour will see him share stories from his career, take questions from the audience, and offer insights into his time in the entertainment industry.

He is expected to return to The Graham Norton Show in the autumn for a new series.

Claudia’s growing TV presence

© BBC Leanne Quigley and Claudia Winkleman

Claudia’s guest-hosting gig comes amid her growing popularity following the massive success of The Traitors. The reality competition, set in a remote Scottish castle, has become a ratings hit, with Claudia’s hosting style a major part of its appeal.

Discussing the show, she teased: “I can't say much, but the producers are so clever and there are lots of twists and turns coming.”

She also recently opened up about her battle with myopia, revealing that despite undergoing multiple eye surgeries, she now struggles with long-sightedness.

Could Claudia get her own talk show?

© BBC Fans reacted well to Claudia Winkleman on The Graham Norton Show

With such a strong reaction to her Graham Norton Show appearance, many fans are hoping this won’t be the last time she steps into the talk show world.

One viewer summed it up: “She’s got the perfect balance of humour, warmth, and charm. Give her a Friday night chat show, BBC!”

For now, Graham will return later in the year, but if fans have their way, Claudia’s time behind the desk might not be over just yet.

The Graham Norton Show continues on BBC One and iPlayer.