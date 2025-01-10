Patience viewers very divided over Channel 4's new crime drama – here's why

Channel 4's new crime drama Patience arrived on our screens this week – and viewers are very divided over the series.

Set in York, the drama follows young autistic archivist Patience whose unique crime-solving skills bring her to the attention of top police detective Bea Metcalf. After Patience's unique talents lead to a breakthrough in a major case, Bea takes her younger colleague under her wing and campaigns for her to become an official Civilian Investigative Officer.

While many viewers were gripped by the compelling six-parter, others took issue with its portrayal of autism.

One person wrote on social media: "Currently watching Patience on Channel 4 about an autistic police investigator. I have mixed reviews. It's a very stereotypical view of autism that's quite outdated. However, I'm glad to see an autistic actor playing the role," while another agreed that the show portrayed a "stereotypical" view of neurodivergent people.

© Channel 4 Ella Maisy Purvis stars in Patience

A third person remarked: "I am already out, this #Patience isn't doing autism as autism actually is."

However, the majority of comments have been positive, with many viewers praising the depiction of autism and applauding the performance of lead actress Ella Maisy Purvis, who was diagnosed with autism in her late teens.

Laura Fraser plays DI Bea Metcalf

One person wrote: "I'm on the final episode of this fantastic ch4 drama that for the first time portrays autism in an accurate way. I'm fully invested in future longer series. It's brilliant. The character is the female version of my son in lots of ways. Well done," while another penned: "Loving Patience on Channel 4. Not only does it have a lot of charm … but it's a beautiful representation of autism and how autistic people bring a unique different and valuable way of thinking to this world that can help and enrich us all."

A third fan praised the the casting of Ella, adding: "Just started watching the new drama Patience on Channel 4 and it's so good. The main character is great autistic/neurodivergent representation and she's so relatable, she's also played by an actual neurodivergent actor! So a new show rec for those of you who relate."

© Channel 4 Viewers praised the show's representation of autism

Speaking about the importance of neurodivergent actors being cast in neurodivergent roles, Ella said: "Why wouldn't you want the person with the most experience to play a role that is so shaped by the way in which they experience the world? Neurodivergent people experience the world in such a unique way, and no two are the same.

"The kind of perspective that comes from lived experiences can't be learnt, and so when you're casting for roles which have neurodiversity as part of their character it’s really important that those voices are being heard and are actively in the room," she told Channel 4, adding: "That way, you can bring a level of authenticity to the narrative that would otherwise be lacking, which just makes for a more engaging and meaningful story - which is what we all want in the end, right?"

© Channel 4 Patience is available to stream on Channel 4

For those yet to tune into the show, here's the full synopsis: "Patience Evans (Ella Maisy Purvis) works in the criminal records department of Yorkshire Police, cataloguing and filing the evidence produced during major cases. A young autistic woman, she craves routine and order, relishing the solitude and structure her job provides but she yearns for more. A brilliant, self-taught criminologist, Patience has an instinctive eye for crime scenes and a passion for problem-solving.

"Detective Bea Metcalf (Laura Fraser) is the first person to spot and utilize her talent, which opens a door into a whole new world for Patience. Patience attends a regular support group for autistic adults where they discuss the barriers in operating in a neuro-typical world and how best to navigate it. All neuro-divergent characters within the series will be played by neuro-diverse actors, including the title role of Patience."

Patience is available to stream on Channel 4.