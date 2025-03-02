Piers Morgan makes shock return to GMB years after quitting scandal

Piers Morgan is returning to Good Morning Britain, years after he stormed out of the studio.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the presenter confirmed the news, telling fans: "BREAKING: It's been nearly 4yrs (1,453 days to be precise!) since I departed ⁦@GMB⁩ rather hastily… but tomorrow morning, for the first time, I'm going back. I'll be on with ⁦@susannareid100⁩ & ⁦@edballs⁩ at 8.15am."

The TV star, who currently hosts Piers Morgan Uncensored, left GMB in March 2021. After co-hosting the programme for several years, ITV announced his decision to exit, which was sparked by an on-air dispute with weather presenter, Alex Beresford.

Following a heated discussion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, Piers famously walked off the set. Alex had taken issue with Piers' critical comments about Meghan Markle – which resulted in more than 40,000 complaints – pointing out that he had continued "to trash her" on air.

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off GMB set halfway through show

Piers, who disputed Meghan's claims about her mental health in the interview, was later seen rising from his seat and storming off, prompting Alex to remark that his behaviour had been "diabolical". As a result, the broadcaster responded with an official statement.

It read: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Reflecting on the situation on social media, Piers had addressed fans days later, writing: "On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."

In the years since, Piers, 59, has remained on good terms with his co-stars, including Susanna Reid. He also surprised fans by celebrating Good Morning Britain's 10th anniversary in April 2024.

Marking the occasion on Instagram, Piers wrote: "Happy 10th anniversary to @gmb - I spent five fun, eventful years there, and loved every minute. Here's a picture of me on my first (April 13, 2015) and last (March 9, 2021) day… divorce is never easy!"

© ITV/REX/Shutterstock Piers has remained friends with his GMB co-host Susanna Reid

More recently, Piers invited Susanna to his annual Christmas party in London. Back in December, the father-of-four celebrated with an array of celebrity guests at the Scarsdale Tavern in Kensington. Alongside Susanna, Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Richard Madeley and Laura Tobin were also in attendance.