Piers Morgan's guilty pleasure at home exposed by wife Celia Walden

Celebrity nutritionist and nutraceutical expert Gabriela Peacock has some seriously noteworthy clients in her little black green book.

A close friend of the royal family, Gabriela was formerly Princess Beatrice's go-to healthy eating coach ahead of her royal wedding in 2020, and she is now turning her attention to her celebrity clients' diets in her new video series with HELLO!, Don't Judge Me.

Her first stop was the London home of author author and journalist Celia Walden and her husband, Uncensored host Piers Morgan.

As Gabriela delved into the couple's fridge at their sprawling Kensington townhouse, she exposed one of Piers' guilty pleasures - and Celia doesn't approve. Take a look at the exclusive HELLO! clip below…

The nutritionist pulls out a packet of pork pies and Lucozade, exposing Piers' secret sweet and salty treats.

"That's not me, I have nothing to do with that," insisted mother of one Celia, 49.

Piers Morgan poses in an exclusive shoot for HELLO!

"That's only when I'm sick or hungover," says Piers, 59, of the unhealthy treats, citing his recent "severe man flu" as the reason.

"But here's the thing, I'm very happy with how I look; other people may not be. We were out with Joan Collins the other night, and she was fat shaming me. I was like: 'Look, I have a good life, I'm very happy with how I look.' I don't look in the mirror and go: 'Oh my God, this is awful, get on a crash diet immediately.' I see Brad Pitt staring back at me."

Piers Morgan's peculiar diet

When probed about his strangest food combinations, former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers credits a cheddar cheese and marmalade sandwich as one of his favourites.

© Instagram Piers' London townhouse was purchased in 2009 for £4 million

"Everyone will go 'yuck' until they try it, and then they'll go: 'Wow, Morgan's a culinary genius.'"

He also revealed how he "aced" a recent nutrition test after giving up alcohol for seven months when Covid affected his taste buds. "If you don't put wonderful French wine by the gallon into your body, or eat fabulous French cheese, you could actually be really nutritionally fit. The problem is you die of boredom," he says.

Piers Morgan and Celia Waldren's fridge

"So that is my moral quandary… you become Mr Dullsville, and I would rather take my chances with the Grim Reaper and go out on a Lucozade-pork pie bang!"

