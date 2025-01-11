Piers Morgan and Celia Walden's unexpected daily diet - inside their fridge

Piers Morgan and Celia Walden might be well-known in the public eye for their long-running careers in the media, but you might be curious to know more about what's in their fridge.

The couple, who wed in 2010 and share 13-year-old daughter, Elise, welcomed nutritionist Gabriela Peacock into their west London townhouse as part of HELLO!'s Don't Judge Me video series in which the author and nutritional therapist – who boasts celebrity and royal clientele – gave her expert insight on what they eat.

The straight-talking broadcaster joined later in the video after Celia and Gabriela went through the contents of their family fridge which provided some "surprising" results for Gabriela.

After delving into their fridge, Gabriela and viewers got a good idea of what Piers and Celia's daily diet consisted of.

Firstly, Gabriela noticed that their fridge was full of a lot of dairy including cow's milk, hard cheeses like parmesan and soft cheese like Babybel.

The GP Nutrition founder noted that cow's milk is better consumed in products like cheese and yoghurt, but overall a lower consumption rate is better for digestion health. She explained: "Dairy milk, especially cow's milk, is quite a big molecule and if you eat it on a daily basis, you will become intolerant," Gabriela explains.

"If you have it in a form of yoghurt, kefir or cheese, it's better for you than if you drink it because it is just a giant protein molecule."

Celia then noted that she often drinks oat milk but Gabriela then explained that nut milks such as almond, cashew etc., have a higher protein content so are a better choice for dairy alternatives.

Gabriela also noted there were plenty of fruits and vegetables – but she was most surprised by Celia and Piers' bottle of bone broth sitting in the fridge.

Bone broth isn't quite in the mainstream yet, so the nutritionist was naturally surprised to see the addition in Piers and Celia's kitchen and asked how they knew about the product.

"Our local market sells it and it's delicious," to which Gabriela agreed and noted how "amazing" it is for overall health.

According to the Bone Broth Bros website, bone broth is fantastic for a multitude of reasons. It aids digestion and promotes a healthy gut, helps with joint mobility as an anti-inflammatory, and, thanks to its collagen content, supports hair, skin and nails.

Meanwhile, other contents of the pair's fridge include salmon fillets, vegetables and berries (all of which impressed Gabriela).

However, some results were less ideal. After Piers joined the video chat, he admitted the bottle of Lucozade found in the fridge was his and that he struggles to give up the idea of red wine, pork pies and other food he adores.

"So that is my moral quandary… you become Mr Dullsville, and I would rather take my chances with the Grim Reaper and go out on a Lucozade-pork pie bang!"

He also revealed his surprising food combination that others might raise eyebrows. "A cheddar cheese and marmalade sandwich. Fantastic. Everyone will go 'yuck' until they try it, and then they'll go: 'Wow, Morgan's a culinary genius.'"

Here's what Piers and Celia's shopping list might look like…

Piers Morgan and Celia Walden's shopping list © Getty Images Pattern of variety fresh of organic berry fruits and vegetables and healthy vegan meal ingredients on pink background. Eggs

Full-fat yoghurt

Kefir

Olives

Oat milk

Salmon fillets

Cheese, including Babybel cheese for snacking

Meat

Fizzy drinks

Pork pies

Marmalade

Fruit (specifically berries) and vegetables

Bone broth

Celia also has a naturally relaxed attitude to food and dieting, something Gabriela says is great for balance.

"I used to diet when I was in my twenties, but it's not something I can be bothered with anymore," said Celia. "Something happens in your 40s and I just find it very hard to motivate myself."

Gabriela then noted: "Short-term diets don't work, I think they work for a period of time but they're not sustainable. I think what's really important is to find a diet plan which you can, in a certain form, continue for the rest of your life.

"I don't believe we should be perfect all the time. It's about having balance and enjoying your life, but at the same time you want to feel great and keep fit."