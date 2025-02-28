TV fans are loving ITV's hidden gem crime drama with all-star cast including All Creatures actor

TV fans are loving the hidden gem crime drama on ITVX, Pennyworth, with many binge-watching all three seasons.

An origin story of Batman's butler, the 1960s London-set series follows a young Alfred Pennyworth who leaves the British Special Air Service (SAS) and forms a security company upon his return home from war. At the same time, he meets Bruce Wayne's wealthy father, Thomas, who offers him his first job.

Jack Bannon (Endeavour) leads the cast as Alfred Pennyworth, alongside Ben Aldridge (Our Girl) as Thomas Wayne, Dorothy Atkinson (All Creatures Great and Small) as Mary Pennyworth and Emma Corrin (The Crown) as Esme Winikus.

Polly Walker, Ryan Fletcher and Jason Flemyng also star in the series.

© Nick Wall/Epix Jack Bannon stars as Alfred Pennyworth

Fans praised the gripping series on social media, with one person writing: "How come I only discovered Pennyworth last week? Up to series 1 Ep8 it really is a fantastic series," while another added: "It's utterly brilliant and so relevant in what's happening in the world."

A third viewer remarked: "@ITVX bingeing #pennyworth now on series 2 and enjoying the sixties vibe so much," while another hailed the show as a "hidden gem".

The full synopsis reads: "This DC origin story follows Bruce Wayne's legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne, who's not yet Bruce's billionaire father, in 1960s London.​"

© Frank Ockenfels 3/Epix Ben Aldridge plays Thomas Wayne

The Batman prequel series, which arrived on ITVX in January, is set around twenty years before Gotham.

"It's a very different world [to the one we know]," executive Danny Cannon previously said of the drama.

© Liam Daniel/Epix Viewers are loving the Batman prequel series

"His is the DC version of 1960s London… history is different: It's not the England we know," he continued. "It looks and feels like, but if you look a little closer, [you ask], 'Why is that like that? Why is that building there? What war is he talking about?"

Season two takes place about a year after the events of the first series, while the final season begins after a five-year time jump.

Pennyworth was first broadcast in July 2019 on the US network Epix. The show moved to HBO for its third season, which aired in 2022.

Pennyworth is available to watch on ITVX.