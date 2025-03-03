Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Towards Zero viewers make same complaint about new Agatha Christie drama
Anjelica Huston stars in the series

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
The BBC's adaptation of Agatha Christie's much-loved 1944 novel Towards Zero premiered on Sunday night and while the drama already has many viewers gripped, others complained about one aspect of the first episode. 

The three-part murder mystery follows the aftermath of a scandalous celebrity divorce between tennis player Nevile Strange and his ex-wife Audrey, who decide to spend the summer together at Gull's Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian. But with unfinished business between the pair and the presence of Nevile's new wife, tensions are running high. 

WATCH: The trailer for the BBC’s new Agatha Christie drama, Towards Zero

Viewers complained about the pacing of the opening episode and the lack of murder, with one person writing: "Ok I enjoyed the first episode of Agatha Christie's #TowardsZero but there's been no murder. Get on with it! All we’ve had is a random person drowning," while another asked: "Could we get to a murder perhaps? #TowardsZero."

Others compared the drama to the original material, with one person writing: "Blimey, that was SLOW! Seems to be quite a loose adaptation so far," while another remarked: "Hate to disappoint you but the action so far (15+ mins in) bears little relation to the book's content. A pity as #TowardsZero is a cracking good read and IMO one of #AgathaChristie's best."

The new series premiered on BBC One on Sunday

So, why isn't there a murder in episode one? 

Ahead of the premiere, director Sam Yates told HELLO! and other press during a Q&A: "It's a 'who's going to do it?' that becomes a whodunnit. 

Viewers complained about the lack of murder

"Before anyone's died, you're thinking, 'Who could murder?' and hopefully you're looking at everyone, feeling that everyone has a motive, and then later on in the series, it clicks into perhaps a more familiar whodunnit mode."

For those yet to tune into the series, it's set in 1936 and follows the explosive love triangle between tennis player Nevile Strange, his ex-wife Audrey and new wife Kay, who all spend the summer together at his aunt's coastal estate, Gull's Point. 

Anjelica Huston stars as Lady Tressilian

The synopsis continues: "With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile's new wife Kay (Mimi Keene), tensions are running high. Add to this a long-suffering lady's companion, a mysterious gentleman's valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder. 

"A troubled detective must rediscover his purpose to untangle a toxic web of jealousy, deceit and dysfunction. Can he solve the crime before another victim meets their death?

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Ella Lily Hyland star in the series

"An explosive love triangle, a formidable matriarch and a house party of enemies. All compelled… Towards Zero," it concludes. 

Towards Zero is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

