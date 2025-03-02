Alan Titchmarsh 'in tears' after Love Your Weekend touching moment

Alan Titchmarsh was visibly emotional on Sunday’s episode of Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh on ITV after a poignant scene left him wiping away tears.

The 75-year-old gardening expert and presenter was discussing film and television with special guests Jenny Agutter and Renee Bailey. However, the conversation quickly took a sentimental turn as they reflected on Jenny’s iconic role as Bobbie in The Railway Children.

Alan struggles to watch emotional Railway Children scene

© ITV Alan Titchmarsh struggled to keep back the tears

As they spoke about Jenny’s career, Alan admitted he had always found one particular scene from The Railway Children overwhelming.

“I think Jenny knows this anyway, but whenever this comes on at home—I have two daughters—I have to leave the room,” he said.

Alan then introduced the famous reunion scene, in which Bobbie sees her father return after being taken away from the family. Bracing himself, he said: “They want me to play this clip. I’m going to have to hide behind a cushion now. It’s the most famous scene from The Railway Children, which Jenny will have seen countless times. I’m sorry.”

As the footage played, Alan was visibly moved, covering his face and wiping away tears.

Why Alan finds the moment so emotional

© ITV Alan Titchmarsh has cried on the show before

After watching the clip, Alan struggled to compose himself, saying: “Every time!”

He went on to explain why the moment resonated with him so deeply. “It’s in Yorkshire as well—there’s everything in there from growing up. I’ve told Jenny this before, my dad was a part-time fireman,” he revealed.

Jenny shared her own thoughts on the famous scene, highlighting its emotional depth. “I love the fact it becomes silent and then you have Johnny Douglas’ underscore and just this pings and this clearing—it’s beautifully done, it’s just on the edge of being sentimental.”

She also reflected on the story’s origins, saying: “It tells the story Edith Nesbit wanted—she desperately, her father died when she was a child and she wanted father to come home.”

Fans praise Alan’s emotional moment

© ITV Fans were quick to praise Alan's response

Viewers at home were touched by Alan’s heartfelt reaction. Many took to social media to share their appreciation for the moment, calling it “genuine” and “heartwarming.”

One fan wrote: “Seeing Alan Titchmarsh so emotional over The Railway Children just proves what a truly lovely man he is.”

Another added: “Alan Titchmarsh tearing up over The Railway Children was just the most wholesome TV moment. What a legend.”

Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh airs Sundays at 9:30am on ITV and ITVX.