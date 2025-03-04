Martin Compston on working with Line of Duty co-star in gripping new thriller

Fear stars Martin Compston and Anjli Mohindra have opened up about working with Line of Duty actress Anneika Rose in Prime Video's new thriller.

Anneika played PC Farida Jatri in seasons four and six of Line of Duty, in which Martin starred as DI Steve Arnott.

WATCH: Martin Compston stars in Fear

In Fear, Martin and Anjli play married couple Martin and Rebecca, who move from London to a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two children in search of a fresh start. But when their neighbour Jan starts to make unnerving comments, their dream life soon turns into a living nightmare.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press, Martin and Anjli spoke about reuniting with Anneika, who plays a friend of Rebecca's and is also a longtime friend of Anjli in real life.

© Prime Video Martin Compston stars in Fear

"We worked together about 11 years ago," explained Anjli. "Anneika is a dear friend of mine, an incredible actress, and we're playing real mates who lost contact, but we're reconnecting. And it was just one of those where we were in a scene catching up, but also acting at the same time. It was incredible."

Chiming in, Martin said: "You could feel that when you saw it. I was really rosy cheeked when I watched it back. You could see the love and connection, but there were all these little things going on where you just thought it felt special."

© Prime Video Anneika Rose plays Anne in Fear

The new series, which arrives on Prime Video on Tuesday 4 March, is based on a German novel of the same name by Dirk Kurbjuweit, which is loosely inspired by the author's own experiences.

The synopsis reads: "Excited to make a fresh start away from London, Martyn (Compston) and Rebecca (Mohindra) move into a beautiful house in Glasgow with their two young children.

Anjli Mohindra stars as Rebecca

"At first the new home seems idyllic, but when their neighbour Jan (Solly McLeod) makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more intimidating.

"Facing accusations that are every parent's worst nightmare, and with the authorities refusing to step in, Martyn and Rebecca feel they have nowhere to turn to for help."

Fear is available to watch on Prime Video.