Jane McDonald sparks fan frenzy as she makes big announcement

TV star and singer Jane McDonald sparked a major fan reaction on Tuesday when she revealed that she's set to host The British Soap Awards for the second time in a row.

Taking to Instagram, the former Loose Women star, 61, posted a radiant snapshot of herself from 2023 when she first hosted the glittering awards show. Exuding elegance, Jane could be seen wearing a spellbinding gold dress dripping in sequins. She had her glossy chocolate-hued locks whipped up in a bouffant style and highlighted her features with a slick of lipstick and bold eyeliner.

The post's caption read: "The British Soap Awards are back! And who better to host than the fabulous Jane McDonald! More details coming soon!"

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations. "This deserves an award in itself," quipped one, while a second commented: "Jane was incredible last time! Glad she is hosting again," and a third chimed in: "Fantastic, our national treasure."

Jane first hosted the show in 2023, stepping in for presenter Phillip Schofield following his exit from This Morning and ITV.

On returning to host for a second time, Jane said as per Radio Times: "I'm beyond excited to be hosting The British Soap Awards again as I had such a ball hosting the awards last time.

"You all know I love my soaps, so to be in a room giving recognition to all these wonderful actors and their fantastic hard work is simply joyous. I can't wait to get my glittery frock on and celebrate with everyone."

While no date has been provided for the next edition of The British Soap Awards, it's likely that the ceremony will take place in the summer as it has done previously.

The show took a hiatus in 2024, with ITV axing the Awards from their schedule. At the time, ITV shared a statement which read: "The British Soap Awards won't be on air in 2024 but is set to return in 2025. The show was fantastically received in 2023, achieving consolidated figures of 2.9 million and doubling its audience year on year, so we look forward to the show's return."

Jane's exciting announcement comes after she spoke about "rebuilding" her life after the loss of her late fiancé, Eddie Rothe, who sadly passed away from cancer.

During a candid interview with HELLO!, Jane spoke of her loss, saying: "It's the biggest shock ever because your life completely changes. You have to rebuild and I was very grateful that I had another life besides Ed. My career was still going on and my friends were there."

She continued: "I've learnt nothing really, there's no way of dealing with it. You just have to rebuild [your life] in the best way you can. For me, that's going out and seeing my fans again and saying to those who have gone through the same as me, 'I know what you're feeling'."