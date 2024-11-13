Loose Women confirms major shake-up to next week's show

Loose Women confirmed a major shake-up for the show next week where the regular female panelists will be replaced with an all-male lineup.

The change comes in celebration of International Men's Day on Tuesday, with regular hosts, such as Charlene White, Coleen Nolan and Ruth Langsford, missing from the episode.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The all-male panel includes former Loose Men stars Jordan Banjo and Brian Conley. The street dancer and actor will be joined by presenter Jeff Brazier and radio host Craig Doyle, who are set to make their panel debut on the award-winning spin-off show.

Loose Men star Jordan Banjo revealed why he married Naomi Courts after welcoming their two children

In a promo for Loose Men, Brian said: "We'll be bringing you, big bold conversation, where nothing is off the table."

Jeff added: "And sharing the highs and lows of family life from a male perspective."

In anticipation of his debut appearance on Loose Men, Craig said: "It's so important for us all to talk more - because the more we talk, the more we can look out for each other."

The spin-off will address the common taboos and stigmas around men's mental and physical health, with last year's panel, which included Jordan Banjo, Ore Oduba, Andi Peters and Shaun Wallace, having won the Daytime Programme category at the Royal Television Society Awards.

© Getty Images Ore Oduba featured on the panel previously

Jeff said: "I'm proud to be one of those occasional reminders for guys, that there is another option when it comes to how we cope with our challenges."

The foursome is set to openly address their personal challenges with grief and body image to spread awareness around male wellbeing.

Previous Loose Men spin-offs featured presenter Vernon Kay leading a panel that included dancer Anton Du Beke, actor Joe Swash, and street dancer Jordan Banjo in support of Mental Health Awareness Week. Football legend Harry Redknapp and radio host Ronan Keating have also taken the reins on the show.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Discussing the show, Vernon said: "Men's mental health is so important to me."

"I learnt things from the panel members last time that I'd never known before. The reaction we all had last time was also fantastic and highlighted how there's a real need for more discussion around these topics which we look forward to bringing viewers."

© Getty Images Jordan Banjo pictured with fellow Diversity dancer member Perry Kiely

Diversity star Jordan Banjo previously opened up on the show about his challenging experience with body image. He said: "I’ve always been quite a big dude. Compare me to the other boys, all they've got to do is sneeze and they get an ab. I looked at a slice of cake and it was like I gained a stone. At first it was difficult, you're part of the biggest dance group in the country, you're young and, to be blunt, I felt like a bit of a fraud."

Loose Men is set to air on Tuesday 19 November.