Jane McDonald thrills fans as she celebrates major news

Jane McDonald took to Twitter on Wednesday to make an exciting announcement – and her fans were quick to respond.

The former Loose Women panellist revealed that she recently headed to Japan to film a new instalment of her popular travel series, this one titled Japan with Jane McDonald.

A short clip showed Jane dressed in a kimono as well as walking through a forest, saying: "It's really fantastic to see".

The singer and presenter captioned the video: "Coming soon to Channel 5 – Japan with Jane McDonald. @channel5_tv #Japan". Jane's followers rushed to share their excitement, with one responding: "What else is there to say apart from oh yes, at last, another amazing trip".

"I love watching these travel programmes with Jane," commented a second, while a third added: "Can't wait xxx," and a fourth wrote: "OMG, I'M SO EXCITED".

Since shooting to fame in the 1990s as the breakout star of BBC documentary series The Cruise, Jane has become a hugely popular small screen star.

She's even won a BAFTA for her television work, although she was characteristically humble about the incredible achievement.

The Yorkshire native was delighted back in 2018, when she won a BAFTA award for her TV show Cruising with Jane McDonald. Not only was this an incredible achievement on a personal level but it marked the first BAFTA Channel 5 had ever received.

A visibly shaking Jane made her way to the podium, where she gave a typically self-deprecating speech.

The star said: "Oh flipping heck! That is so not… I just… no! I've even had this [speech] written for me because I thought, 'There's no way we're winning that!'. Wow, it even says 'wow' on here."

Jane's show took home the Best Feature award at the prestigious awards ceremony, where it was up against No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?, The Secret Life of the Zoo and Antiques Roadshow.

Alongside her excellent travel shows, Jane is also known as an incredible singer and earlier this week, she decided to relive some of the highlights from her 2019 tour, including one daring outfit in particular.

Jane could have been a superhero in the incredible stage look, which saw her model a slinky figure-flattering dress, while a cape added an extra touch of drama to the outfit.

Her glitzy number was paired with heels in the snapshot, which was taken mid-performance. In her caption, she shared: "Flashback to my 2019 tour - I loved performing this disco medley!" and her followers were quick to lavish the Celebrity Gogglebox star with praise.

One complimented: "It's a fantastic medley and you're a fantastic singer/entertainer, outstanding," while a second said: "Oh! Delicious! A tasty morsel of soul-warming memories. Thank you Jane McDonald. I hope you're enjoying your rest."

A third penned: "What a tour loved it all you were just amazing as always belting out the songs and so funny. Such good nights watching you, you make me come alive. Do hope you tour again soon but enjoy your time off you deserve it. Thank you."