Ruth Langsford teams up with 'bestie' for next project after I'm A Celebrity

Ruth Langsford is busier than ever! After joining Joel Dommett on I'm a Celebrity: Unpacked, the presenter is jetting home from Australia, where she's got another project waiting in the UK.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ruth, 64, revealed that she's teamed up with her "work bestie" Rylan Clark, and will appear on his YouTube series, Air Rylan. Sharing a hilarious video, the pair – who have been pals for years – showed just how much they do together, as they left the toilet one after the other, skipped out of an office and stirred each other's coffees. Get a glimpse of their close bond below…

Among the comments, Ruth and Rylan's famous friends were quick to respond. "So not jealous," replied Rob Rinder. "OMG!! This is epic!" noted Lizzie Cundy. "I love this," raved Tamzin Outhwaite.

Ruth's schedule has been jam-packed lately, after heading Down Under, where she delivered her thoughts on this year's series of I'm A Celebrity and supported her Loose Women co-star, Jane Moore.

© SplashNews.com Ruth travelled to Australia last week

For Ruth, the trip marked an exciting adventure, five months after announcing that she and her former partner, Eamonn, had decided to separate.

On Saturday, May 25, a spokeswoman told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

Following the news, Ruth has continued to stay at their £3.5 million marital home in Weybridge, Surrey, while Eamonn has moved out. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms.

Amid Ruth and Eamonn's split, they have each been supported by their son, Jack, 22. In the months that have followed, Eamonn has entered a relationship with Katie Alexander, which he confirmed by bringing the 42-year-old to the prestigious Irish Post Awards.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Earlier this year, the presenter split from Eamonn Holmes

As for Ruth, the TV star has remained single and has been enjoying a slew of exciting cocktail-fuelled outings with her closest girlfriends. According to her BFF Vanessa Feltz, neither she nor her QVC star friend "can be bothered" to get back into dating.

"I don't know if either of us can be bothered. We'd probably rather go out together and have a laugh and leave men out of it," the broadcaster told Mail Online.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Vanessa Feltz revealed she and Ruth "would rather ignore men"

This December, Ruth will mark her first Christmas since announcing her divorce. Nonetheless, the Loose Women star has been feeling the love from her close friends, family and social media followers.

Between her thriving QVC collection and various TV and press appearances, Ruth is well and truly thriving. We can't wait to see what else is in store for the broadcaster.