Dexter: New Blood viewers divided as series returns to screens after eight years See what viewers have to say about the revival series...

After nearly a decade away from screens, hit Showtime series Dexter has returned for a limited ten-episode series run with revival series Dexter: New Blood.

The serial killer drama, starring Michael C Hall as morally ambiguous murderer Dexter Morgan, made its highly-anticipated comeback this week - but it seems that there was a mixed response to the first instalment from those watching at home.

WATCH: Are you watching Dexter: New Blood?

Taking to social media to give their verdict, one viewer tweeted: "Bad start for #DexterNewBlood. People liked Dexter as an anti-hero who had urges but acted on conscience. The show failed when it became about him ruining lives around him. His u-turn at the end of this episode wasn't just selfish, it was illogical given his earlier decision."

Another person also criticised the show, calling the exposition "as clunky as a washing machine filled with toasters."

However, plenty more fans were loving the new series. One fan gushed: "Holy hell! Episode one of #DexterNewBlood was just insane! Better than I expected and can't wait to watch more!"

The revival series sees Dexter living under a new identity

Another impressed viewer added: "Just watched episode one of #DexterNewBlood and I loved it. Felt like catching up with an old friend. A psychotic one, but still…." and a third wrote: "Finally got to watch episode 1 of #DexterNewBlood and it did not disappoint!"

The new series picks up a decade after the events of the much-maligned season eight finale, with Dexter now living under a new identity. As the synopsis reads: "Set ten years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York.

"Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger beckons."

Viewers can catch the new episodes on Showtime in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

