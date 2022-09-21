Inside Maya Hawke's sweet relationship with her very famous parents The actress is starring in Netflix's new movie, Do Revenge

Have you watched Do Revenge yet? The new movie, which landed on Netflix earlier this month, has generated a lot of buzz online thanks to its intriguing plot – but the cast has also got fans talking.

Starring in the film is Riverdale actress Camilla Mendes and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, with a hilarious cameo from Sophie Turner. And it seems Maya has followed in her very famous parents' footsteps by pursuing a career in acting.

For those who weren't already aware, her mother and father are none other than Hollywood heavyweights Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. Find out more about the 24-year-old's sweet bond with her parents below…

Given her parent's hugely successful careers in blockbusters such as Kill Bill in Uma's case and Dead Poet's Society in Ethan's case, it's perhaps unsurprising that Maya caught the acting bug. However, in an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this year, Uma opened up about why she was initially nervous about her eldest child embarking on a Hollywood career.

Uma Thurman is Maya's mother

"Because it's a complicated career, and one public-facing so often, and she's a sensitive person," the Pulp Fiction star explained, adding: "I think any protective parent would be anxious for their child to go into their public area."

Uma continued: "But she's, in the end, such a brilliant actress, obviously there's nothing else she would have done." Ethan has also spoken publicly about their daughter working in the same field. The Moon Knight actor told Yahoo: "It's kind of fun for Maya and I both to be working in such a mainstream milieu that I haven't spent a lot of time in."

Maya with her dad, Ethan Hawke

Uma herself has spoken out about having such well-known parents and the impact it has had on her career. In 2019, she told the Wall Street Journal: "I'm always running decisions by them. They both have similar levels of success but really different experiences within the business."

"I think that's the biggest advantage [I have], that I have information about the pitfalls and the good things. Hopefully it'll keep me from making some mistakes that young actors can make."

Maya stars in Netflix's new film Do Revenge

It seems the actress has an overall close bond with her parents. The Stranger Things actress has shared a number of family pictures on her Instagram page, including an old photo from her childhood. The snap sees Maya and her younger brother walking behind their famous dad as Maya quipped in the caption: "Come at me, bro."

Uma and Ethan met on the set of the 1997 film Gattaca and married a year later. In 1998, they welcomed their daughter Maya and in 2002 they welcomed a son named Levon. In 2003, the couple separated and their divorced was finalised in 2005.

